Paradise Exteriors Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces List

Paradise Exteriors was named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list, recognized for its exceptional culture, employee support, and strong leadership in delivering premium hurricane-impact products throughout South Florida.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – June 17, 2025 – Paradise Exteriors is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list, honoring companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.

This year's list, featured on Inc.com, is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures—whether in-person or remote. The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. Paradise Exteriors is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

"Being named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a true honor and a reflection of the dedicated and passionate team we have at Paradise Exteriors," says Dan Beckner, President of Paradise Exteriors. "We've always believed that our success is built on the foundation of a strong, supportive, and empowering culture, and this recognition validates our commitment to creating an environment where our employees thrive and feel valued. We're proud to serve our community and know that our team's exceptional work is what truly makes a 'Paradise Day' for our customers."

About Paradise Exteriors: Paradise Exteriors, founded by Dan and Tina Beckner, is a family-owned and operated company based in Boynton Beach, Florida, in business for 18 years. Specializing in premium hurricane impact windows, doors, and roofing, Paradise Exteriors offers dealer direct pricing and features two of its own branded lines of Florida hurricane-rated windows and doors. The company is dedicated to "building its quality reputation, one customer at a time" by providing superior customer service and using only top-of-the-line products from trusted manufacturers. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and thousands of five-star reviews, Paradise Exteriors has served over 12,000 satisfied customers throughout South Florida, ensuring safety, energy efficiency, and peace of mind. For more information, visit www.paradiseexteriors.com.

"Inc.'s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees' welfare and needs in meaningful ways," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams."

About Inc.: Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

