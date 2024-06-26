Paradise Greens and Turf Supports The City of Glendale AZ's Expanded Water Conservation Rebate Program for Artificial Grass

Paradise Greens and Turf offers high-quality artificial grass and professional installation, which can benefit homeowners in Glendale, AZ, looking to take advantage of the city's water conservation rebate program.

GLENDALE, Ariz., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paradise Greens and Turf is thrilled to announce its support for the expanding water conservation rebate program in Glendale, AZ. This initiative provides residents with substantial financial incentives to newly install or replace traditional grass lawns with high-quality artificial grass, offering up to $3,000 for xeriscaping and up to $250 for artificial grass installation.

The City of Glendale's water conservation rebate program encourages homeowners to reduce water consumption by transitioning from conventional grass to artificial turf. This program is available for new or existing single-family residential properties and provides significant rebates to make water-saving landscaping solutions more affordable. This program underscores Glendale's commitment to sustainable water use and environmental responsibility.

Paradise Greens and Turf is a leading provider of first-rate artificial grass in Glendale and other Arizona communities, known for delivering exceptional products and installation services. With nearly two decades of experience, we offer a wide range of synthetic turf options designed to mimic the look and feel of regular grass. Our products are durable, low-maintenance, environmentally friendly, and most importantly, drought-tolerant. This makes them an excellent choice for both new installations and existing lawn conversions in Glendale, AZ.

Our team of skilled professionals provides exceptional installation services, helping to maximize the lifespan and performance of our SYNLawn artificial grass. Proper installation helps guarantee a beautiful, long-lasting lawn that can enhance the curb appeal of nearly any Glendale home while helping to conserve water.

"At Paradise Greens and Turf, we are always looking for ways to improve the appearance of your lawn and help you save money. Fortunately, if you live in Glendale, the city is offering up to $3,000.00 for existing homes to convert to a xeriscape option. If you combine their rebate with our sizzling summer special, which is 20% of our standard pricing, now becomes the perfect time to call us and schedule your complimentary design estimate. With nineteen years in business and exclusive access to the full line of SNYLawn products, you won't find a better combination of quality materials, highly trained installers, and an attentive staff to back it all." – Brian Klein, Office Manager at Paradise Greens and Turf

For more information on our products and services, visit our website: https://www.paradisegreens.com/

Media Contact

Charlie Ferer, Paradise Greens, 1 480-586-0655, [email protected], https://www.paradisegreens.com/

SOURCE Paradise Greens