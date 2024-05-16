Paradise Greens Helps Champion Water Conservation in Scottsdale with Local Water Rebate for Artificial Grass Installation

Paradise Greens offers high-quality artificial grass installation in Scottsdale, AZ, which can be made more affordable with a conventional grass removal rebate from the city.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paradise Greens, a leader in high-quality artificial grass solutions, proudly supports the City of Scottsdale's initiative to promote water conservation through an artificial grass rebate program. This program encourages local homeowners to replace their traditional lawns with artificial turf, contributing to water conservation in the arid region of Scottsdale.

In response to the pressing need to save water, the City of Scottsdale, AZ, is offering a significant rebate to homeowners who opt to install water-efficient artificial turf. Homeowners looking to transition from regular grass to synthetic alternatives can take advantage of a rebate of $2.00 per square foot – applicable for up to 1000 square feet. For those with projects that exceed this area, additional guidelines and approvals may be required, and homeowners are encouraged to consult with city conservation specialists for more details.

To qualify for this rebate, homeowners must first have their existing grass inspected and measured by a city representative, establishing the baseline necessary for rebate calculations. Following verification, residents can proceed confidently, knowing their efforts align with broader environmental sustainability goals.

Located in Scottsdale, AZ, is Paradise Greens, a dedicated artificial grass supplier installer who can help residents maximize the benefits of this rebate program. As an authorized dealer of SYNLawn's USA-manufactured synthetic turf, Paradise Greens provides a diverse range of top-tier artificial grass products tailored to various needs, including pet-friendly and playground turf options.

The team at Paradise Greens simplifies the transition to artificial turf by offering free design estimates and precise lawn measurements, helping homeowners fully understand the scope of their projects. With the support of the Paradise Greens team, Scottsdale residents can effortlessly switch to artificial turf, enjoying not only the financial benefits of the water rebate but also contributing significantly to water conservation efforts.

For more information on how to add artificial turf to your property and to take advantage of the Scottsdale artificial turf rebate program, contact us at Paradise Greens today!

