Paradise Greens Named #1 in Arizona for Artificial Grass Installation by Ranking Arizona 2024 Directory

Once again, Paradise Greens has been named #1 for artificial grass installation in 2024 by the Ranking Arizona Directory.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paradise Greens proudly announces its recognition as the #1 artificial grass installation company in Arizona for the year 2024 by the prestigious Ranking Arizona Directory. This esteemed acknowledgment underscores our company's unwavering commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in the synthetic turf industry.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Paradise Greens has established itself as the premier destination for synthetic grass solutions, offering impeccable service and superior craftsmanship. Specializing in synthetic turf installations, the team at Paradise Greens prides itself on our professionalism, precision, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

One key factor contributing to our success as an artificial turf installer is its exclusive partnership with SYNLawn, a leading manufacturer of synthetic grass products. As the exclusive distributor of SYNLawn products in Arizona, Paradise Greens helps ensure our customers receive the highest quality synthetic grass options available on the market.

In addition to being recognized as Arizona's top artificial grass installer, Paradise Greens is also a Certified Pro Installer for Costco stores across Maricopa County and serves over twenty Home Depot and Lowe's locations in the valley. This distinction underscores our team's reputation for excellence and our ability to meet the diverse needs of our clientele.

With a service area encompassing Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, and beyond, Paradise Greens has established itself as the go-to choice for synthetic turf installations throughout the region. Our impressive client roster includes renowned establishments such as the Applewood Pet Resort, Marriott Camelback Inn, Hyatt Gainey Ranch, and the Andaz Hotel, among others.

