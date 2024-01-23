Paragon Healthcare Designates BrightStar Care® As Its Premier Partner for Home Infusion Services

BrightStar Care and Paragon Healthcare Collaborate to Deliver a High Standard of Care to Patients

GURNEE, Ill., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paragon Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare solutions has joined forces with BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing agency with more than 380 corporate-owned and franchise locations as its premier partner for home infusion services. This strategic collaboration enables Paragon Healthcare to efficiently enhance the delivery of high-quality home infusion services to a broader clientele through BrightStar Care's nurse-led, Joint Commission-accredited care model.

As the ongoing healthcare worker and nursing shortage persists and the demand for home care services increases, Paragon Healthcare has tapped BrightStar Care to ensure they can maintain superior clinical outcomes, and patient satisfaction while delivering safe and adequate home infusion services. As the consumer need for home care continues to rise, it is essential for like-minded healthcare organizations to form partnerships with complementary brands to keep up with demand. The selection of BrightStar Care as a preferred partner for Paragon Healthcare exemplifies a commitment to meeting the evolving needs of clients and delivering exceptional, patient-centric care.

"In addition to having more than two decades of success in the home care space and an existing structure for providing in-home infusion nurses, BrightStar Care's core brand values align seamlessly with the mission of Paragon Healthcare," said Ashley Smith, Director of Home Nursing Operations for Paragon Healthcare. "We look forward to growing this relationship and expanding our capabilities to efficiently serve more clients with the high-quality home infusion services they need."

"Our leadership team and locally based Registered Nurses are eager to reach more clients and provide them with the benefits and convenience of receiving infusions at home," said Wilfrido Cabrera, Vice President of National Accounts for BrightStar Care. "Along with infusion offerings, BrightStar Care and Paragon have teamed up to offer Rebyota, a new solution to manage Clostridium Difficile (C Diff) Infection, that can be safely administered in the home. BrightStar Care is committed to delivering A Higher Standard® of care, ensuring that it will seamlessly transcend to every Paragon Home Infusion client we encounter."

For more information about BrightStar Care visit www.brightstarcare.com and for more information about Paragon Healthcare visit https://paragonhealthcare.com/.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 380 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded and led by CEO Shelly Sun; BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. As a member of Moving Health Home, BrightStar Care also actively advocates to change federal and state policies that prevent the home from being an accredited clinical care site. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

About Paragon Healthcare:

A nationwide leader for more than 20 years in infusion care, Paragon Healthcare makes infusion therapy as seamless as possible for our patients. From home infusion to infusion centers to specialty pharmacies, Paragon supports an IV Anywhere approach, managing patient care from start to finish, anywhere in a community setting. With a footprint of nearly 50 U.S. infusion centers, 15+ home infusion pharmacies, and licensed in all 50 states for specialty pharmacy services, Paragon Healthcare is proud to serve more than 20,000 patients each month.

Media Contact

Stephanie Jerome, BrightStar Care, 1 6267336397, [email protected]

SOURCE BrightStar Care