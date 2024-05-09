Paragon Insurance Expands Use of Kalepa's Copilot to Four Additional Programs

"Our partnership with Kalepa allows us to harness their groundbreaking technology to drive unparalleled excellence and efficiency across lines of business." -Ron Ganiats, CEO of Paragon Post this

Ron Ganiats, CEO of Paragon, expressed his enthusiasm for the expanded collaboration, stating, "At Paragon, we are committed to providing revolutionary solutions with the best service in the industry, and Copilot is the platform we trust to deliver on that promise. Our partnership with Kalepa allows us to harness their groundbreaking technology to drive unparalleled excellence and efficiency across lines of business."

Robert Etzler, EVP and Head of Workers' Compensation at Paragon, noted the value of Kalepa's platform in enhancing their underwriting operations, remarking, "Kalepa's Copilot platform is a game-changer for workers' compensation. With its trailblazing capabilities, we can make informed decisions swiftly and accurately. Our underwriters can focus on the most attractive opportunities and benefit from significant operational efficiencies."

Brian Weber, EVP and Head of Auto Dealers at Paragon, highlighted that Copilot-driven improvements to risk selection and exposure review enable his team to deliver consistent value to their insureds and distribution partners. "Copilot serves as a one-stop-shop for our underwriters, compiling critical information in one place so they can provide accurate quotes. With Copilot, we can underwrite better than ever, while setting new standards for a comprehensive underwriting review and precision."

Kalepa has also integrated Copilot with Paragon's internal core systems, including its agency management system. John Scully, Chief Technology Officer at Paragon Insurance, emphasized the seamless integration and efficiency of Kalepa's platform, stating, "Kalepa's Copilot platform sets the gold standard for ease of integration, user experience, and time to implementation. Working with Kalepa has been nothing short of extraordinary, allowing us to elevate our technical stack with cutting-edge AI while significantly streamlining our back office operations."

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with the excellent team at Paragon Insurance," said Paul Monasterio, CEO and Co-Founder of Kalepa. "This expansion is a testament to Kalepa's continued growth and Copilot's ability to deliver value through driving underwriting excellence across lines of business. We remain dedicated to empowering our MGA and carrier partners with state-of-the-art AI technology. At Kalepa, we take pride in Copilot's position as the most advanced AI underwriting platform and the only one that delivers massive bottom line impact to our clients from day 1."

About Kalepa

Founded in 2018 by technology veterans, Kalepa is dedicated to enhancing underwriting performance and driving profitable premium growth for the commercial and specialty insurance industry, enabling insurers to Bind with Confidence. Kalepa's AI-powered Copilot underwriting platform enables underwriters to focus their time on the highest ROI opportunities and to quickly evaluate and optimally select risk. Kalepa was named to the 2022 and 2023 InsurTech 100 by FinTech Global and is backed by IA Ventures, Inspired Capital, and leaders in technology and financial services. Learn more at www.kalepa.com.

About Paragon

Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC, a Galway Holdings company formed in 2014, writes all commercial lines of insurance across more than 20 programs. Paragon's industry-specific and general underwriting facilities offer insureds, retail agents, carriers, reinsurers and service providers unique product, service, capability, and results. Learn more at: www.paragoninsgroup.com.

