Paragon Insurance Holdings selects Kalepa's Copilot to Transform Underwriting Operations

Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC has deployed and expanded their use of Kalepa's Copilot underwriting workbench

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insurtech leader Kalepa announced today that Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC, the National multi-line MGA, has deployed and expanded their use of Kalepa's Copilot underwriting workbench across their E&S Casualty book of business. Copilot has already become an essential tool for Paragon underwriters, as it digitizes and triages every submission, provides in-depth analysis of risk exposures and controls, and supports prompt and extraordinary service to their broker partners.

Paragon evaluated various technology providers to transform their underwriting operations, ultimately selecting Kalepa's Copilot as the optimal solution to power their underwriting operations. Paragon recognized that Kalepa's Copilot offered unparalleled time-to-value, unmatched speed of implementation, and the ability to drive the best underwriting outcomes.

"We carefully evaluated a number of underwriting platforms, and Kalepa's Copilot stood head and shoulders above the rest." Duffy Koller, President of E&S Casualty at Paragon. "We wanted a solution that could immediately provide value to our broker, carrier, and reinsurance partners, and Copilot exceeded even our loftiest expectations. Copilot's ability to swiftly analyze risk exposures and streamline our underwriting workflow impressed our entire team, making it the clear choice for Paragon."

"Copilot allows us to deliver the high standard of customer success that Paragon is known for," said Enrico Ferrante, Chief Operating Officer at Paragon. "Partnering with Kalepa allows us to accelerate our premium growth, deliver exceptional underwriting, and drive meaningful impact across our insurance operations."

The collaboration between Paragon and Kalepa is a testament to the MGA's goal of helping their partners do business better. By embracing Copilot's cutting-edge technology, Paragon reinforces its position at the forefront of technological innovation in the insurance industry.

"Paragon is a trailblazer among MGAs, and we are proud to help power their long-term growth aspirations and deliver exceptional underwriting experiences to their valued partners," said Paul Monasterio, CEO of Kalepa. "At Kalepa, we are passionate about driving measurable performance improvements for insurers, and Paragon's decision to adopt and expand Copilot further validates the value our platform brings to the industry. While many enterprise technologies take months or years to implement, Copilot is the only solution that delivers value to MGAs and carriers from day one."

About Kalepa

Founded in 2018 by technology veterans, Kalepa is dedicated to enhancing underwriting performance and driving profitable premium growth for the commercial insurance industry, enabling insurers to Bind with Confidence. Kalepa's Copilot underwriting workbench enables underwriters to focus their time on the highest ROI opportunities and to quickly evaluate and optimally select risk. Kalepa was named to the 2022 InsurTech 100 by FinTech Global and is backed by IA Ventures, Inspired Capital, and leaders in technology and financial services. Learn more at www.kalepa.com.

About Paragon

Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC, a Galway Holdings company formed in 2014, writes all commercial lines of insurance across more than 20 programs. Paragon's industry-specific and general underwriting facilities offer insureds, retail agents, carriers, reinsurers and service providers unique product, service, capability, and results. Learn more at: www.paragoninsgroup.com.

Media Contact

Daniel Hillman, Kalepa, 1 (929) 352-5372, [email protected], https://www.kalepa.com/

SOURCE Kalepa