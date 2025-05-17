Paragon Theaters Brings Moviegoing Back to Deerfield Beach

"We are so excited to bring the movies back to Deerfield," said Michael Wilson (co-CEO of Paragon Theaters). Post this

8 state-of-the art auditoriums with laser projectors and Dolby audio.

Lux Box Dine-In Service in all auditoriums - featuring loveseat recliners with QR codes on tray tables allowing for ordering food and beverage before and during the movie. Enhancing the experience, is the fact that each loveseat has privacy walls for the ultimate moviegoing experience.

A 120-seat IMAX - the only IMAX in the area - with Laser Projection and IMAX's signature sound quality.

An Axis15 Extreme large format screen auditorium, featuring 4K Laser Projection, tilted screen and Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

Laser Projection, tilted screen and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. The Director's Room for intimate, private screenings and curated programming, which can be rented for events such as sports game watches, birthdays and corporate events. It features comfortable rockers with full dine-in service at every seat.

A full lobby bar and home to MyPi Pizzas - handmade, fresh-to-order personal pizzas served to your seats. The from scratch dough and original recipes make these pizzas a favorite at all Paragon locations.

Paragon Deerfield kicks off Memorial Day weekend with some great films and provides early access events for their guests for a variety of films this summer:

Attend a special early access Fan Event at 2 pm ET on Thursday , May 22nd for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning only in IMAX

, May 22nd for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning only in IMAX Buy tickets for an early access screening of Ballerina ( June 4 - the next film in the John Wick franchise) and the highly anticipated, live-action version of How To Train Your Dragon (debuting June 11 )

- the next film in the John Wick franchise) and the highly anticipated, live-action version of How To Train Your Dragon (debuting ) Tickets on sale now for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Lilos & Stitch, Karate Kid: Legends, Ballerina, How To Train Your Dragon, and many more summer blockbuster titles

"We are so excited to bring the movies back to Deerfield," said Michael Wilson (co-CEO of Paragon Theaters). "Paragon is the future of entertainment. Next-level technology, bigger thrills, and an experience you won't believe—only found at our theater. Couple all our amenities like large format screens and dine-in service, with an IMAX, and our guests will experience the finest moviegoing experience in all of South Florida."

For more information about Paragon Theaters Deerfield IMAX, as well as showtimes, pricing and ticket availability, please visit www.paragontheaters.com. Get your tickets now for all the summer blockbuster films!

About Paragon Theaters

Paragon Theaters was founded in 2009 by Michael Whalen and Michael Wilson, former executives at Muvico Theaters. Paragon Theaters is passionate about its customer experience and focuses on innovation in amenities and enhanced service. Paragon's ground-breaking concepts such as Lux Box Dine-In Service and Axis15 Extreme tilted screens are featured in every Paragon location and are just a few examples of the company's unique offerings. Guests can experience the most optimal way to see a movie in Paragon's Axis15 Extreme auditoriums - featuring a 15-degree tilted screen complete with 4k Laser Projection and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. Couple that with Paragon's patented Lux Box Dine-In Service seats, where guests can order menu items from the kitchen and full bar by simply scanning a QR code at their own private tables, moviegoing will never be the same. In addition, at Paragon's newest location, in Deerfield Beach, Florida, guests can also opt to see a film in the surrounding area's newest IMAX auditorium. Customized just for Paragon, this IMAX with Laser auditorium features Lux Box Dine-In Service as well as other new seating concepts, along with more pristine audio and projection than ever before. The guest experience is further rewarded with Paragon's acclaimed Diamond Rewards loyalty program, where members earn rewards faster and more frequently than most competitor programs. In addition to movie theaters, Paragon operates a unique bar and restaurant concept called The Agency Bar & Social, at the Fenton location in Cary, NC where guests indulge in a full menu of handcrafted eats and drinks local to the area, along with an extensive selection of beers and wine to compliment guests' visits to the theater. Paragon Theaters currently operates five locations - four in Florida and one in North Carolina, and it is currently positioned to double the size of the company in 2025, including a location currently under construction in Falls Church, VA (opening Summer of 2025). Paragon Theaters is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fl.

Visit www.paragontheaters.com for showtimes, tickets and more.

