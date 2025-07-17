Paragon Theaters Honors Local First Responders with New Discount Program in Broward County

"At Paragon Theaters, we believe in being more than just a place to watch movies; we strive to be a positive force in our community," stated co-CEO Michael Whalen at Paragon Theaters. Post this

"At Paragon Theaters, we believe in being more than just a place to watch movies; we strive to be a positive force in our community," stated co-CEO Michael Whalen at Paragon Theaters. "This discount program is a small gesture of gratitude for the significant sacrifices our local heroes make every day. We hope it allows them and their loved ones to enjoy time together at one of Broward's finest hometown theaters."

Paragon Theaters has a long-standing tradition of supporting local communities through charitable events, partnerships, and special programming. With the launch of the First Responders Discount Program, we continue our mission to celebrate and uplift those who make a difference.

We are honored to provide a space where first responders can unwind, recharge, and feel appreciated. This program is one way we give back to those who give so much, reminding our heroes that their community sees, values, and thanks them.

For more information, visit one of Paragon's theaters in Broward County and speak with Guest Services, or visit www.paragontheaters.com for the latest in showtimes and ticket availability. See you at the movies!

About Paragon Theaters:

Founded in 2009 by former Muvico executives Michael Whalen, Jr. and Michael Wilson, Paragon Theaters is committed to delivering a premium moviegoing experience through innovation and service. Signature features include the patented Lux Box Dine-In Seating and Axis15 Extreme auditoriums with tilted 15-degree screens, 4K laser projection, and Dolby Atmos sound, and the newest concept Director's Rooms – private cinema watching at its best with giant screens, comfy intimate seating and full dine-in service. Select locations also feature IMAX with Laser Sight and Sound, and elevated dining and bar options. Paragon is also home to the famous homemade MyPi Pizzas. Paragon's Diamond Rewards loyalty program offers members fast, frequent perks. The company currently operates six locations in Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia.

For showtimes, ticketing available and to learn more, visit paragontheaters.com.

Media Contact

Jared Comess, Paragon Theaters, 1 3054097948, [email protected], www.paragontheaters.com

SOURCE Paragon Theaters