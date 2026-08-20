Parallel AI Grows Revenue 10x Since January as Companies Abandon Fragmented GTM Stacks

Parallel AI, the platform replacing disconnected sales and marketing stacks, hit 10x revenue growth and SOC 2 compliance. AI employees now carry work from first touch to close on one system.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parallel AI, the unified platform that replaces disconnected sales and marketing tool stacks, today reported 10x revenue growth since January 2026 and announced it is now SOC 2 compliant. Parallel AI serves 5,000+ customers across B2B software, real estate, marketing agencies, and e-commerce. The platform automates content generation, lead management, and customer conversations through AI agents connected to business context. Solopreneurs grow without hiring, while enterprise teams scale on the same system with unlimited frontier model access.
"The old model was a stack of point solutions, each with its own subscription and copy of the data," said Jane Richards, Co-Founder at Parallel AI. "Companies are replacing that with one platform where AI employees carry work from first touch to close. Growing 10x in eight months is what that consolidation looks like in our numbers."
Advisory Board Expansion
David Ortiz, GTM leader at OpenAI, and Carthele Kelly, a sales and operations leader, have joined as Strategic Advisors.
Ortiz built go-to-market systems at OpenAI during its steepest growth phase, and previously architected revenue operations at TikTok and sales systems at Salesforce, Snap, and WeWork.
Kelly brings 16+ years scaling go-to-market organizations at high-growth tech companies from the ground up, including Returnly (acquired by Affirm), Zenefits and Extend.
"The teams I see scaling fastest are the ones whose data, enrichment, and outreach live in the same system. Parallel is built on that premise, and that's why I wanted to be involved," said Ortiz.
Security and Compliance
Parallel AI has achieved SOC 2 compliance, validating the security controls protecting customer data across the platform.
"SOC 2 is the trust signal enterprise buyers look for before they'll even take a meeting," said David Richards, Co-Founder at Parallel AI. "Every AI employee we deploy runs on infrastructure that meets the same bar our customers hold their own systems to."
About Parallel AI
Parallel AI is the all-in-one AI platform for business growth, replacing fragmented tool stacks with a unified workforce of AI agents that automate sales, marketing, customer support, and operations. Solopreneurs run lead generation, outreach, content, and support without hiring; enterprise teams scale on the same system with unlimited frontier model access, on-premise deployment, dedicated support, and SOC 2 examined controls.
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Media Contact
Jane Richards, Parallel AI, 1 9784607141, [email protected], https://parallellabs.app/
SOURCE Parallel AI
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