Parallel AI Grows Revenue 10x Since January as Companies Abandon Fragmented GTM Stacks

"The teams I see scaling fastest are the ones whose data, enrichment, and outreach live in the same system. Parallel is built on that premise, and that's why I wanted to be involved," said David Ortiz, GTM leader at OpenAI. Post this

Advisory Board Expansion

David Ortiz, GTM leader at OpenAI, and Carthele Kelly, a sales and operations leader, have joined as Strategic Advisors.

Ortiz built go-to-market systems at OpenAI during its steepest growth phase, and previously architected revenue operations at TikTok and sales systems at Salesforce, Snap, and WeWork.

Kelly brings 16+ years scaling go-to-market organizations at high-growth tech companies from the ground up, including Returnly (acquired by Affirm), Zenefits and Extend.

"The teams I see scaling fastest are the ones whose data, enrichment, and outreach live in the same system. Parallel is built on that premise, and that's why I wanted to be involved," said Ortiz.

Security and Compliance

Parallel AI has achieved SOC 2 compliance, validating the security controls protecting customer data across the platform.

"SOC 2 is the trust signal enterprise buyers look for before they'll even take a meeting," said David Richards, Co-Founder at Parallel AI. "Every AI employee we deploy runs on infrastructure that meets the same bar our customers hold their own systems to."

About Parallel AI

Parallel AI is the all-in-one AI platform for business growth, replacing fragmented tool stacks with a unified workforce of AI agents that automate sales, marketing, customer support, and operations. Solopreneurs run lead generation, outreach, content, and support without hiring; enterprise teams scale on the same system with unlimited frontier model access, on-premise deployment, dedicated support, and SOC 2 examined controls.

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Media Contact

Jane Richards, Parallel AI, 1 9784607141, [email protected], https://parallellabs.app/

SOURCE Parallel AI