Parallel Technologies and BSB Communications Join Forces to Become Mitel's Second-Largest U.S. Partner

Founded in 1984, BSB has been a long time, Exclusive Platinum Mitel partner with extensive experience deploying and supporting Mitel's flagship MiVoice Business solutions on behalf of 1,000+ customers in the financial, healthcare, and public sector verticals. The combined company now covers Ohio and Michigan while supporting clients nationwide and internationally.

Peter Johnson of BSB will become President of Parallel, while Don Poling remains CEO. "Partnering with BSB Communications is a game-changer," said Poling. "BSB's MiVoice Business expertise will allow us to deliver even stronger communication solutions and solidify our position as a powerhouse Mitel partner."

Parallel Technologies is an employee-owned company that has been in business since 1983 and is powered by the nation's leading technology advisory firm Bridgepointe. All BSB employees are now part of Parallel's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

Through Bridgepointe Technologies, BSB will now offer expanded capabilities, including SD-WAN, networking, CX, cybersecurity, and more, providing a single point of contact for all technology and consulting needs. Additionally, Parallel provides structured cabling services and overhead paging as needed.

President of Parallel Technologies, Peter Johnson, added, "BSB Communications has always been committed to exceeding customer expectations. Joining forces with Parallel Technologies allows us to enhance our capabilities and continue delivering top-tier services to our customers. We're excited for this next chapter."

About Parallel Technologies, Inc.

Parallel Technologies, Inc. is a top provider of comprehensive communications solutions including Unified Communications, VoIP, SD-WAN, security and networking – both on-premise and as-a-service. For over 40 years, the company has partnered with best-in-class providers to offer solutions to thousands of customers throughout Ohio and the United States. Parallel Technologies' commitment to customer satisfaction has consistently earned the company numerous industry awards. A 100% employee-owned company, its focus on employees has allowed it to be named as a "Best Place to Work" multiple years in a row. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, with regional offices in Cincinnati, Dayton, and Youngstown Ohio. For more information, visit http://www.ParallelTech.com

About BSB Communications, Inc.

Founded in 1984, BSB is an Exclusive Platinum Mitel partner that with a diverse client base across all verticals, including financial, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government, and K-12. They have been recognized by their clients and Mitel for their Technical Excellence and Contact Center expertise. Focused upon delivering Unified Communication and Contact Center solutions that align with the customers needs, BSB offers on premise, hybrid and cloud options. BSB is also a Platinum partner for Zoom and offers Intermedia's private-labeled UCaaS/CCaaS as BSB Elevate. For more information, visit http://www.GoBSB.com

