Parallel Works ACTIVATE AI Wins Cloud Tech SaaS Category in SiliconANGLE TechForward Awards

"We're honored to receive this recognition from the TechForward Awards," said Matthew Shaxted, CEO of Parallel Works. "Too many organizations struggle with fragmented systems and underutilized GPU resources, which creates barriers to AI adoption. ACTIVATE AI was built to eliminate those friction points giving enterprises a unified control plane that makes sophisticated AI infrastructure accessible without requiring specialized expertise. This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping businesses operationalize AI faster and more efficiently across any environment."

Global-ready by design, ACTIVATE AI has demonstrated performance across secure, encrypted neocloud environments in Europe and Iceland, with early adopters in aerospace, defense, and climate science already accelerating time-to-value for complex GPU workloads. By unifying fragmented environments and optimizing GPU usage, the platform gives enterprises the infrastructure agility needed to move AI from isolated pilots to scalable, production-ready deployments with reduced operational complexity and friction.

"The TechForward Awards winners represent the best in enterprise tech innovation," said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These solutions don't just advance their categories; they define what's possible when breakthrough engineering meets real-world business challenges. Every winner has proven they can deliver game-changing results."

The TechForward Awards recognize the technologies and solutions driving business forward. As the trusted voice of enterprise and emerging tech, SiliconANGLE applies a rigorous editorial lens to highlight innovations reshaping how businesses operate in our rapidly changing landscape. This awards program honors both established enterprise solutions and breakthrough technologies defining the future of business, spanning AI innovation, security excellence, cloud transformation, data platform evolution and blockchain/crypto tech. Parallel Works was selected from a competitive field of nominees by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders.

"These winners represent the most impressive achievements emerging from today's fiercely competitive tech landscape, embodying the relentless drive and visionary thinking that pushes entire industries forward," said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "These are the solutions that business leaders trust to solve their most critical challenges. They're not just products, they're competitive advantages."

