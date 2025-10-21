Parallel Works ACTIVATE High Security Platform Recognized as Gold Honoree in 2025 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards

"This award validates the innovation that drove our historic ATO achievement, and we are thrilled with the Military and Aerospace Electronics honor," said Matthew Archuleta, VP, Operations at Parallel Works. Post this

"This award validates the innovation that drove our historic ATO achievement, and we are thrilled with the Military and Aerospace Electronics honor," said Matthew Archuleta, Vice President of Operations at Parallel Works. "The ACTIVATE High Security Platform represents a fundamental shift in how defense users can securely and scalably deploy workloads. The confidence the DoD and HPCMP showed in granting us the first-ever hybrid multi-cloud ATO, combined with this recognition, underscores how our platform's unique integration of IL5 authorization, hybrid-cloud flexibility and built-in compliance sets it apart from any other solution in the federal computing ecosystem."

Unlike traditional DoD compute environments, which can be isolated and fixed, the ACTIVATE High Security Platform unlocks unprecedented scalability for workloads previously limited by infrastructure bottlenecks or compliance barriers. The platform's technology introduces a truly elastic high-performance computing experience to the defense space, enabling "bursting" across multiple clouds and providing on-premises Defense Supercomputing Resource Centers (DSRCs) within a single control framework.

The ACTIVATE High Security Platform is one of only three software programs approved to manage export-controlled workload environments, including International Traffic in Arms (ITAR), DoD IL5, and the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

The Military+Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards program recognizes the most innovative solutions in aerospace and defense products and systems. The Gold-level recognition is awarded to excellent innovations that offer clear benefits, making substantial improvements over previous methods, approaches, or products used in the industry.

Resources

Parallel Works ACTIVATE High Security Platform

Sign up for a personalized demo of ACTIVATE

Meet with Pahttps://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSevQP60k6er0cTOK8Z_OWxLptyzDx9sIwBlgWYODBQofWbJZA/viewformrallel Works at SC25, Booth #3947, November 18-20, 2025, St. Louis, MO

About Parallel Works

Parallel Works ACTIVATE is a leading hybrid multi-cloud computing control plane, empowering teams with seamless provisioning, management, and sharing of compute resources at scale across on-premises and cloud environments with advanced cost control and budgeting features. ACTIVATE facilitates collaborative research and enhances productivity through intuitive interfaces and API-driven processes, enabling the operating system for complex enterprise computing environments. For more information, visit Parallel Works at parallelworks.com.

Parallel Works, ACTIVATE and the Parallel Works logo are trademarks of Parallel Works, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2025 Parallel Works, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kim Pegnato, IGNITE Consulting on behalf of Parallel Works, 1 7818357118, [email protected]

SOURCE Parallel Works