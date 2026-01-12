Parallel Works Deploys Mission-Critical Weather Forecasting to the Cloud, Expanding Real-Time Predictions at Scale

Parallel Works announced that its collaboration with GDIT on a solution to expand a large federal agency's complex, mission-critical weather forecasting HPC workloads to the cloud has been awarded the Editors' Choice Award for Best Use of HPC in the Cloud
CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parallel Works, provider of the ACTIVATE™ control plane for hybrid multi-cloud computing resources, today announced that its collaboration with General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) on a solution to expand a large federal agency's complex, mission-critical weather forecasting HPC workloads to the cloud has been awarded the Editors' Choice Award for Best Use of High-Performance Computing (HPC) in the Cloud, as part of the 22nd edition of the HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, presented at SC25 in St. Louis, Missouri.
"We're honored to receive HPCwire's Editors' Choice Award recognizing our work to extend mission-critical weather forecasting into the cloud," said Matthew Shaxted, CEO and founder of Parallel Works. "With ACTIVATE, government agencies and organizations in other sectors can extend HPC capabilities beyond local systems into the cloud when needed, enabling faster, more reliable forecasts that support life-saving decisions. This award reflects the trust our customers place in Parallel Works to deliver HPC anywhere it's needed, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or both, without the limitations of costly, static infrastructure."
GDIT partnered with Parallel Works and utilized the ACTIVATE platform, to support a large federal agency, and move complex, mission-critical HPC workloads from traditional on-premises systems. The project maintained the reliability and performance standards essential for life-saving weather forecasting, demonstrating that even the most demanding mission-critical HPC operations can successfully transition from traditional HPC systems to cloud infrastructure.
"While the early advances in applying AI to science and engineering are producing exciting and impressive results, traditional HPC continues to drive breakthrough discoveries for mission-critical workloads and applications," said Tom Tabor, CEO of TCI Media, publishers of HPCwire. "The 2025 Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards truly capture this dynamic era of innovation."
The coveted annual HPCwire Readers' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from the HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC community. They are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high-performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis.
Winners were revealed at the SC25 HPCwire booth, as well as on the HPCwire website.
