Parallel Works Deploys Mission-Critical Weather Forecasting to the Cloud, Expanding Real-Time Predictions at Scale

ACTIVATE Wins HPCwire 2025 Editors' Choice Award for Best Use of HPC in the Cloud Post this

GDIT partnered with Parallel Works and utilized the ACTIVATE platform, to support a large federal agency, and move complex, mission-critical HPC workloads from traditional on-premises systems. The project maintained the reliability and performance standards essential for life-saving weather forecasting, demonstrating that even the most demanding mission-critical HPC operations can successfully transition from traditional HPC systems to cloud infrastructure.

"While the early advances in applying AI to science and engineering are producing exciting and impressive results, traditional HPC continues to drive breakthrough discoveries for mission-critical workloads and applications," said Tom Tabor, CEO of TCI Media, publishers of HPCwire. "The 2025 Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards truly capture this dynamic era of innovation."

The coveted annual HPCwire Readers' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from the HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC community. They are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high-performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis.

Winners were revealed at the SC25 HPCwire booth, as well as on the HPCwire website.

Resources

Parallel Works ACTIVATE

Sign up for a personalized demo of ACTIVATE.

About Parallel Works

Parallel Works ACTIVATE is a leading hybrid multi-cloud computing control plane, empowering teams with seamless provisioning, management, and sharing of compute resources at scale across on-premises and cloud environments with advanced cost control and budgeting features. ACTIVATE facilitates collaborative research and enhances productivity through intuitive interfaces and API-driven processes, enabling the operating system for complex, multi-site enterprise computing environments. For more information, visit Parallel Works at parallelworks.com.

Parallel Works, ACTIVATE and the Parallel Works logo are trademarks of Parallel Works, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Parallel Works, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Kim Pegnato, IGNITE Consulting on behalf of Parallel Works, 1 781-835-7118, [email protected], www.parallelworks.com

SOURCE Parallel Works