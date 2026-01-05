Parallel Works Joins the Trillion Parameter Consortium to Advance Large-Scale Generative AI for Science and Engineering Discovery

Membership underscores company's commitment to enabling scalable and collaborative AI for scientific discovery Post this

Joining a growing network of more than 90 organizations, Parallel Works' participation strengthens the consortium's mission by contributing expertise in cloud-HPC orchestration, workflow automation, and scalable AI infrastructure. Through ACTIVATE, Parallel Works helps bridge the gap between traditional computing resources and next-generation exascale environments, enabling researchers to seamlessly scale workflows and AI models as demands grow. The company joins an international network of research institutions, supercomputing and exascale centers, and technology companies collaborating to address the challenges of building frontier-scale AI models and systems that can drive breakthroughs in scientific discovery.

"TPC thrives on contributions from organizations across sectors that advance trustworthy AI for science," said Charlie Catlett, Executive Director of the Trillion Parameter Consortium and Senior Computer Scientist at Argonne National Laboratory. "We welcome Parallel Works and its expertise in cloud-HPC orchestration to the community. Their participation reinforces the consortium's mission to bring together diverse perspectives and capabilities to accelerate large-scale, trustworthy AI for scientific discovery."

TPC brings together leading organizations, including Argonne National Laboratory, RIKEN (Japan), Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, NVIDIA, and many other national laboratories, research centers, and technology companies. These institutions work together to collaborate on the scalable architectures, data strategies, and trust frameworks required to enable the next generation of scientific HPC and AI initiatives.

Parallel Works' ACTIVATE™ platform enables researchers and engineers to connect compute resources and orchestrate massive datasets seamlessly across clouds, clusters, and supercomputers, ensuring reproducibility across distributed environments. By automating complex workflows and optimizing resource utilization, the platform helps organizations accelerate AI model training and simulation at scale and supports reproducible, portable scientific workflows.

Parallel Works ACTIVATE is a leading hybrid multi-cloud computing control plane, empowering teams with seamless provisioning, management, and sharing of compute resources at scale across on-premises and cloud environments with advanced cost control and budgeting features. ACTIVATE facilitates collaborative research and enhances productivity through intuitive interfaces and API-driven processes, enabling the operating system for complex enterprise computing environments. For more information, visit Parallel Works at parallelworks.com.

