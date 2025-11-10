Parallel Works Showcases Unified Multi-Cloud Platform for HPC, AI, and Mission-Critical Computing at SC25

Parallel Works to Showcase Secure, Scalable AI and HPC Solutions Across Hybrid and Emerging Cloud Environments Post this

SC25 Partner Presentations:

Tuesday, November 18

Presentation: Enabling HPC and AI Workflows on AWS with Parallel Works ACTIVATE; AWS Booth #2207, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Presentation: ACTIVATE: A Single Control Plane for Google Cloud and On-Premise Resources; Google Booth #3724, 3:00–3:25 PM



Wednesday, November 19

Presentation: Hurricane Analysis and Forecasting on the Azure Cloud with Parallel Works ACTIVATE; Microsoft Booth #1627, 3:00–3:20 PM



Parallel Works platform drives innovation across disciplines, from physics and genomics to climate modeling and digital-twin development, empowering organizations to achieve more, faster, and with greater efficiency.

"Next-generation computing is no longer about choosing a single provider. It's about enabling performance, collaboration, and compliance across them all," said Matthew Shaxted, founder and CEO of Parallel Works. "At SC25, we're showcasing how ACTIVATE unifies AI, HPC, and cloud workflows for mission, research, and enterprise environments, from hyperscale clouds and emerging neoclouds."

About Parallel Works

Parallel Works ACTIVATE is a leading hybrid multi-cloud computing control plane, empowering teams with seamless provisioning, management, and sharing of compute resources at scale across on-premises and cloud environments with advanced cost control and budgeting features. ACTIVATE facilitates collaborative research and enhances productivity through intuitive interfaces and API-driven processes, enabling the operating system for complex enterprise computing environments. For more information, visit Parallel Works at parallelworks.com.

