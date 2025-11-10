Parallel Works Showcases Unified Multi-Cloud Platform for HPC, AI, and Mission-Critical Computing at SC25

Parallel Works will showcase its ACTIVATE platform, including the ACTIVATE High Security Platform (HSP) and ACTIVATE AI solution, at Supercomputing 2025 (SC25), taking place November 16–21 in St. Louis, Missouri.
CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parallel Works, the provider of the ACTIVATE™ control plane for hybrid multi-cloud computing resources, today announced it will showcase its ACTIVATE platform, including the ACTIVATE High Security Platform (HSP) and ACTIVATE AI solution, at Supercomputing 2025 (SC25), taking place November 16–21 in St. Louis, Missouri.
At Booth #3947, Parallel Works will host live demonstrations showing how organizations can maximize the performance of their existing systems, from legacy HPC to modern GPU clusters, by orchestrating workloads through the ACTIVATE platform. Attendees will see how ACTIVATE helps teams improve GPU utilization, reduce idle time, and unify workflows across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. The demonstrations will also highlight how Parallel Works supports emerging neoclouds and next-generation AI workloads, enabling customers to scale innovation without reengineering their infrastructure.
SC25 Partner Presentations:
- Tuesday, November 18
- Presentation: Enabling HPC and AI Workflows on AWS with Parallel Works ACTIVATE; AWS Booth #2207, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Presentation: ACTIVATE: A Single Control Plane for Google Cloud and On-Premise Resources; Google Booth #3724, 3:00–3:25 PM
- Wednesday, November 19
- Presentation: Hurricane Analysis and Forecasting on the Azure Cloud with Parallel Works ACTIVATE; Microsoft Booth #1627, 3:00–3:20 PM
Parallel Works platform drives innovation across disciplines, from physics and genomics to climate modeling and digital-twin development, empowering organizations to achieve more, faster, and with greater efficiency.
"Next-generation computing is no longer about choosing a single provider. It's about enabling performance, collaboration, and compliance across them all," said Matthew Shaxted, founder and CEO of Parallel Works. "At SC25, we're showcasing how ACTIVATE unifies AI, HPC, and cloud workflows for mission, research, and enterprise environments, from hyperscale clouds and emerging neoclouds."
To learn more and receive a one-on-one demo at SC25, reach out to the team here.
About Parallel Works
Parallel Works ACTIVATE is a leading hybrid multi-cloud computing control plane, empowering teams with seamless provisioning, management, and sharing of compute resources at scale across on-premises and cloud environments with advanced cost control and budgeting features. ACTIVATE facilitates collaborative research and enhances productivity through intuitive interfaces and API-driven processes, enabling the operating system for complex enterprise computing environments. For more information, visit Parallel Works at parallelworks.com.
