Paranet Solutions is excited to announce its recognition as one of the Top Managed Service Security Providers on MSSP Alert's esteemed Top 250 list for 2024

"We are incredibly proud to be named among the Top 250 Managed Service Security Providers by MSSP Alert," said Jim Crocco, CEO at Paranet Solutions. "Most notably our climb to #101 on the list is a testament to our team's hard work and our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional security services. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, we remain dedicated to equipping our clients with the tools and strategies necessary to stay ahead."

Paranet Solutions specializes in a comprehensive suite of managed security services, including threat detection and response, incident management, compliance support, and cybersecurity consulting. With a proactive approach to security, Paranet works tirelessly to safeguard businesses against evolving threats, ensuring they can operate confidently in the digital landscape.

The recognition from MSSP Alert adds to Paranet Solutions' reputation as a trusted partner in the cybersecurity realm, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and excellence in service delivery.

For more information about Paranet Solutions and its range of cybersecurity services, please visit www.paranet.com

About Paranet Solutions:

Paranet Solutions is a premier provider of IT-managed services and cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses to protect their critical assets in a dynamic digital world. With a team of experienced professionals and a customer-centric approach, Paranet Solutions delivers tailored strategies that meet the unique needs of each client.

