Paranet Solutions Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers List for 2025

Commitment to Proactive Defense

In an era where reactive IT support is no longer sufficient, Paranet has distinguished itself by integrating deep technical expertise with a forward-looking strategy. By combining high-level managed services with specialized cybersecurity protocols, the firm ensures that clients are not just recovering from incidents, but preventing them.

"Securing the 83rd spot on the Top 250 MSSP list is a testament to the relentless dedication of our entire team," said Jim Crocco, CEO of Paranet Solutions. "Our strategy has always been focused on providing clients with proactive cybersecurity and managed service solutions. By pairing that strategy with our incredible team of subject matter experts, we are able to stay ahead of evolving threats and ensure our clients' digital assets remain resilient and secure."

Industry Recognition

The MSSP Alert Top 250 list serves as a benchmark for excellence in the cybersecurity industry. Inclusion on this list signifies a provider's ability to:

Deliver 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) services.

Implement advanced Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and XDR solutions.

Navigate complex compliance and regulatory requirements for mid-market and enterprise clients.

Paranet's climb into the top 100 reflects its significant growth and its ability to scale high-touch service models without sacrificing the personalized attention its clients rely on.

About Paranet Solutions

Paranet Solutions is a premier Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For over 30 years, Paranet has empowered organizations by providing world-class IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and strategic consulting. With a focus on "Security First" managed services, Paranet helps businesses mitigate risk and maximize productivity through innovative technology solutions.

