Paranet Solutions Ranked on Channel Partners 2025 MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

"The MSP 501 is more than a ranking—it's a reflection of the innovation, operational excellence, and customer-first mindset that drives the world's top managed service providers forward. Earning a place on this list signals to customers, partners, and the broader tech community that these MSPs are setting the pace for the industry and defining what success looks like in today's complex technology landscape," said Robert DeMarzo, Sr. Director of Informa Channels events and digital content.

MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Partners research team and editors. Channel Partners ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

"The MSP 501 is the channel industry's unofficial GPS. Customers use it to navigate the over 300K MSP ecosystem, and vendors use it to find the right partners for their GTM strategy," said Devan Adams, principal analyst at Canalys (now part of Omdia). "Being an MSP 501er puts your business on the map while steering new opportunities to you."

"It's an honor to be recognized on the Channel Partners MSP 501 list for 2025.

"This achievement reflects our team's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional managed IT and intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions that empower our clients to simplify and fortify their operations. We are proud to be among the best in the industry, and this recognition further motivates us to continue innovating and providing unparalleled service to our customers." - Jim Crocco, Chief Executive Officer, Paranet Solutions

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Partners and Channel Futures websites and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept 15-17, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform neutral advice and value to small, midsized and enterprise customers. This year, the average revenue per MSP 501 is $29.4 million with an average recurring revenue of $16 million. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk and remote monitoring and management. The Channel Partners MSP 501 is responsible for keeping their global customers safe, connected and efficient.

Said Kelly Danziger, Informa Channels GM: "Making the MSP 501 isn't just about performance metrics—it's about leadership, vision, and the ability to drive meaningful outcomes for customers. This recognition places these MSPs among an elite group shaping the future of technology services worldwide."

The Channel Partners MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Partners research and content teams which work closely with a wide range of industry experts to ensure the most pertinent data on managed services performance is collected. Companies are asked to provide their actual calendar 2024 financials or fiscal equivalents. Data was collected online from February to May 2025. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors. The data collected by the annual MSP 501 helps every company on the list and every provider with a managed services practice, benchmark their performance and uncover new ways to grow.

It is the most comprehensive and definitive worldwide listing of best-in-class managed service providers

It uses a proprietary algorithm and financial data to rank MSP performance against peers

It has an 18-year history of recognizing top-performing MSPs

It evaluates companies based on growth, profitability, and innovation

Winners play a critical role in the $5 trillion technology industry

technology industry Winners will be recognized at the MSP Summit during the MSP 501 gala awards ceremony scheduled for Sept. 15-17 in Orlando, Florida .

Paranet is a managed IT and intelligence-driven cyber security company, empowering their clients with world-class technology solutions and exceptional service. Paranet's objective to Simplify and Fortify are built into every aspect of their service delivery platform which includes custom and commercial approaches to Managed IT, Cyber Security, M&A Assessments, and Security Operations.

Learn more about Paranet and their services at paranet.com.

