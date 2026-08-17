PARC Solutions and Guillot Consulting Announce Strategic Collaboration

"Organizations must make decisions where regulatory expectations, technology, and public policy rapidly converge. This collaboration allows us to bring complementary perspectives to those challenges," said Pawneet Abramowski, CEO of PARC Solutions. Post this

Guillot Consulting brings complementary capabilities across government affairs, public policy, political strategy, advocacy and communications, helping organizations navigate and engage with the political and policy environments affecting their businesses and strategic objectives.

Through the collaboration, clients will be able to draw on the firms' respective capabilities where matters cross those disciplines - connecting the external policy and political environment with the governance, regulatory, risk and operational considerations that organizations must address internally.

Areas where the firms' capabilities may intersect include emerging technology and artificial intelligence, regulated-market entry, cybersecurity and digital risk, regulatory and legislative change, geopolitical developments, crisis and reputational matters, and other complex issues where business decisions are shaped by multiple constituencies and rapidly changing external conditions.

For PARC Solutions, the collaboration also builds on a body of thought leadership developed through The Risk Chair, which has examined geopolitical realignment, regulatory fragmentation, emerging technology and the implications of these developments for institutional governance and decision-making.

PARC Solutions and Guillot Consulting will continue to operate as separate firms and will collaborate on engagements where their complementary capabilities can provide additional value to clients.

"Organizations increasingly have to make decisions in an environment where risks do not fit neatly within a single discipline. Regulatory expectations, technology, geopolitical developments and public policy can converge very quickly. This collaboration allows us to bring complementary perspectives to those challenges while remaining focused on the work each firm does exceptionally well," said Pawneet Abramowski, CEO & Founder of PARC Solutions.

"Many firms address either the external environment or the internal governance challenge. We see them as interconnected," said Jeff Guillot, CEO and Founder of Guillot Consulting. "By bringing together our capabilities in direct advocacy, strategic communications and coalition building with PARC's independent governance and regulatory advisory at the board and C-suite level, we can help clients navigate complex issues with greater alignment, clarity and impact."

"The alliance between Guillot and PARC demonstrates the value of strategic partnership, particularly in the B2B environment," said Aliyah Harith, Founder & CEO of QwintiQ Consulting, who facilitated the relationship. "By bringing together complementary capabilities, firms can deliver broader value to clients without unnecessarily adding cost or internal complexity. Increasingly, sustainable growth depends not only on what an organization can build independently, but on its ability to form the right partnerships and extend its capabilities through collaboration."

About PARC Solutions

PARC Solutions LLC is a New York- and London-based advisory firm providing strategic guidance across governance, regulatory strategy, risk, cybersecurity and operational readiness. The firm works with organizations and stakeholders navigating complex regulatory and operating environments, helping translate regulatory requirements, emerging risks and strategic priorities into practical, defensible frameworks.

About Guillot Consulting

Guillot Consulting delivers agile, high-stakes change management and strategy on a local and national level. The firm provides lobbying, government relations, political advocacy, and business development services to fix complex problems and establish paths for long-term success.

About QwintiQ Consulting

QwintiQ Consulting is a partnerships development firm that builds referral and reseller partner programs for B2B startups and mid-market companies. They help teams find, evaluate and activate relationships that unlock new markets, strengthen customer relationships, and drive long-term business success.

Media Contact

Pawneet Abramowski, PARC Solutions LLC, 1 5162256726, [email protected], https://www.parcsolutionsllc.com/

Jenny Kate Schlagel, Guillot Consulting, [email protected], https://www.guillotconsulting.com/

SOURCE PARC Solutions LLC