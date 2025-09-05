Parcel ABC Launches Free Tariff Analysis Tool for Global Trade

Parcel ABC unveils a free global tariff analysis tool, giving businesses daily access to updated trade rules and agreements. The platform helps companies save time, cut costs, and stay competitive in international markets.

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parcel ABC today introduced its Free Tariff Analysis Tool, offering access to global tariff schedules, trade agreements, and regulatory insights. The tool is available at https://www.parcelabc.com/page/customs-duties/39.

"Parcel ABC has always been committed to breaking down barriers in global logistics," said Neringa Sidabraitė. "With this tool, we're giving businesses of all sizes the ability to understand tariffs and trade rules more clearly—helping them save time, reduce costs, and stay competitive in international markets."

Key Free Features

Daily Updates: Tariff rates refreshed daily

Comprehensive Global Reach: Multi-country coverage

Trade Agreements: Preferential tariff provisions and rules of origin

Advanced Tariff Data: Includes ADD, CVD, and Ad-Valorem Tariffs

Premium ADAMftd Services for Registered Users

As an ICTTM partner, Parcel ABC provides discounted access to ADAMftd.

Registered users gain:

Real-world pricing of products globally

Verified company profiles and contacts

Supply chain information on importers and exporters

Market demand information

Special Offer: Packages start at $1,200 USD per year via Parcel ABC's affiliate portal: https://adamftd.com/parcel-abc/.

About Parcel ABC

Parcel ABC is a global logistics platform connecting businesses and individuals with reliable courier and shipping solutions worldwide. Using innovative technology, Parcel ABC provides fast, cost-effective, and transparent delivery services by integrating hundreds of local and international courier networks into a single platform. Customers benefit from competitive pricing, flexible options, and a seamless experience in sending parcels across borders. Learn more at www.parcelabc.com.

About the International Centre for Trade Transparency and ADAMftd

The International Centre for Trade Transparency (ICTTM) is a UK-incorporated spin-off of the International Trade Council, founded in 2022 with a mandate to bring unparalleled transparency to global commerce. ICTTM has established Memoranda of Understanding with governments, national and regional chambers of commerce, and leading industry associations to democratize access to import-export data and level the playing field for businesses of all sizes. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, ADAMftd (Advanced Data Analytics and Modeling for Foreign Trade Data), ICTTM delivers the largest collection of global trade data in the world, consolidating billions of customs records, 257 million company profiles, and 120 million verified contacts into a single, AI-powered SaaS platform. By unifying historical and live trade flows, tariff schedules, free-trade-agreement details, and shipment insights, ADAMftd empowers businesses, governments, and researchers with instant, reliable market intelligence, and trade compliance information. Learn more at www.icttm.org and www.adamftd.com.

Neringa Sidabraitė

Business Development Manager

Parcel ABC

5 Underwood Street, London, N1 7LY, United Kingdom

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 2037696985

Media Contact

Andrius Balkūnas, https://www.parcelabc.com/, 44 2037696985, [email protected], https://www.parcelabc.com/

