Parcel ABC Limited Officially Nominated for Go Global Awards 2025 in London

Parcel ABC Limited, a UK-based logistics leader, has been nominated for the Go Global Awards 2025 in London. Recognized for innovation and global reach, the company connects thousands of couriers worldwide with its smart empty space management system, reducing costs and emissions.

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parcel ABC Limited, a leading logistics platform headquartered in the United Kingdom, has been officially nominated for the Go Global Awards 2025. Organized by the International Trade Council, this prestigious event will take place on November 18–19, 2025, at One Great George Street, Westminster, London.

The Go Global Awards celebrate companies demonstrating outstanding innovation, resilience, and success in international business. The 2025 edition will bring together global executives, policymakers, and investors for two days of high-level discussions, roundtables, and B2B networking opportunities.

Founded in 2014, Parcel ABC has built a powerful logistics platform that unites thousands of local and international courier providers into one seamless system. By integrating shipping services globally, the company empowers individuals and organizations to send parcels with greater speed, cost efficiency, and reliability.

At the core of Parcel ABC's value proposition is its proprietary empty space management system. This unique technology tracks available cargo space in real time across partner transport vehicles, enabling optimal load planning and route efficiency. By filling unused capacity, Parcel ABC not only reduces environmental impact but also lowers shipping costs for customers.

Parcel ABC offers flexible shipping solutions for a diverse audience—ranging from small eCommerce retailers and businesses sending product samples or employee gifts to individuals, students, and families relocating internationally. With global geographical reach, the platform allows users to access courier services across almost every country worldwide.

Since its launch, Parcel ABC has grown from a regional provider into a global logistics leader. Originally focused on Europe, the company now services customers in virtually all regions of the world. This expansive coverage and technological innovation have earned it a series of notable awards, including:

Quality in Business Certification

Logistics Service of the Year

Most Innovative Logistics Service Provider

Best Value International Courier Services

These accolades underscore Parcel ABC's ongoing commitment to efficiency, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the logistics sector.

Parcel ABC's digital platform, offers an intuitive user experience that allows customers to compare shipping options, book services, and track deliveries in real time. Whether it's a student sending a care package, a startup fulfilling online orders, or an individual relocating across borders, the platform ensures every parcel reaches its destination smoothly and affordably.

Representing the company at the Go Global Awards 2025 will be Neringa Sidabraite, Business Development Manager and official company representative.

"We are thrilled and honored to be nominated for the Go Global Awards 2025," said Sidabraite. "This nomination reflects our team's commitment to redefining the logistics experience. We believe that smarter shipping technologies can open global opportunities for everyone."

About the Go Global Awards

The Go Global Awards, organized annually by the International Trade Council, is more than just an awards program—it is a high-intensity, two-day international business conference. The event combines keynote sessions, private B2B matchmaking, and elite networking opportunities designed to foster cross-border trade, investment, and collaboration. Past editions have been hosted by global leaders including the President of India, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, and the President of Estonia. The 2025 program will be hosted by H.E. Sven Jurgenson, former UNICEF Chairman and Head of the United Nations Security Council, and a Board Member of the ICTTM.

