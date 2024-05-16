PAREMINA Achieves Remarkable Success and Recognition at BeautyWorld Tokyo 2024

Showcasing "BeautySpan" and Advanced Anti-Aging Innovations to the Asian Market

TOKYO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PAREMINA, the anti-aging pioneer from Switzerland, celebrates its successful debut at BeautyWorld Tokyo 2024. The event marks a significant milestone for PAREMINA as it introduces its novel concept of longevity, "BeautySpan" to the Asian market.

"The concept of 'BeautySpann' has sparked much discussion and questions within both the scientific community and the beauty care industry" Dr. Emilia Loewe, MD, research scientist at PAREMINA, highlighted the brand's commitment to promoting lifelong well-being and inherent beauty. "In the recent decade, unprecedented advances in anti-aging research have shifted the paradigm of longevity. The focus has changed from lifespan to healthspan, from prolonging years of life to extending years of well-being. Adding beauty to healthspan, we want to address that beauty is a crucial part of the quality of life. Being and feeling naturally beautiful is a direct and generic sign for well-being and has a significant impact on personal mental health. Our mission 'Elongating BeautySpan' is quested for both scientific advancement and natural aesthetics.

At BeautyWorld Tokyo, PAREMINA showcased its innovative product range, inviting attendees to experience the fusion of tradition and cutting-edge science. The brand's best-selling supplements, such as NEO CELL and NEO METABOLIC, received a lot of attention, each targeting a major biomarker of aging, respectively cell senescence and dysbiosis. These BeautySpan supplements offer meticulous solutions from cellular health to skin health, and from gut microbiome to vibrant metabolism.

NEO CELL is designed to rejuvenate cells and improve skin health by combating cell senescence, a key factor in aging. By eliminating senescent cells, NEO CELL promotes healthy cell cycles, resulting in better skin health. NEO METABOLIC, featuring a proprietary strain of Akkermansia muciniphila, addresses gut health and metabolic balance, supporting a healthier silhouette.

PAREMINA emphasized the brand's philosophy, stating, "True beauty builds on a simple thought: that you are indeed beautiful, from every cell to every inch of skin." This sentiment reflects the brand's dedication to combining scientific innovation with a deep understanding of beauty. "Beauty is a natural desire, as longevity science pushes the physical and chronological boundary of beauty. Based on pioneering research and more than 60 years of expertise in natural bioactivies, PAREMINA wishes to push further the physical and chronological boundary of beauty, providing a novel, holistic solution to the consumer health and beauty care market."

BeautyWorld Tokyo marks the beginning of PAREMINA's journey in Asia, which was well-received by local customers, distributors, and professional aestheticians. The brand aims to continue expanding its presence in the region, sharing its vision of BeautySpan with a broader audience.

For more information about PAREMINA and its participation in BeautyWorld Tokyo 2024, please visit http://www.paremina.com.

About PAREMINA:

PAREMINA, with origins in Switzerland and a presence in the U.S., specializes in anti-aging solutions with over 60 years of research in natural antioxidants and bioactives. Their work has resulted in formulas for 30+ beauty care brands, backed by over 200 scientific studies. The company focuses on supplements that target aging at a molecular level, promoting lifelong well-being and radiance.

