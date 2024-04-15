PAREMINA Announces Asia Debut at Beautyworld Tokyo 2024 with Innovative Anti-Aging Solutions

PAREMINA debuts in Asia at Beautyworld Tokyo 2024, introducing NEO CELL & NEO METABOLIC, showcasing their deep expertise in bioactives and antioxidants.

TOKYO, Japan, April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PAREMINA, a distinguished leader with over 60 years of expertise in natural antioxidants and bioactive research for beauty care, is thrilled to reveal its Asia debut at the Beautyworld Japan Tokyo from May 13 to 15, 2024. It is set to introduce two nutrition supplement products, NEO CELL, and NEO METABOLIC, to the Asian market at this industry event held at Tokyo Big Sight.

Rooted in a profound understanding of the molecular scaffolds and functional processes of natural bioactives, PAREMINA directly targets the hallmarks of aging and provides precise, powerful nutrition supplements to help foster beauty from within. The company's commitment to harnessing the power of nature for beauty care is exemplified in its latest offerings.

NEO CELL, a bioactive complex, is crafted to support cellular rejuvenation, counter chronic inflammation, and shield against oxidative stress. This formula is designed to bolster the skin's natural structure, hydration, and the production of vital proteins such as collagen and elastin. NEO METABOLIC, on the other hand, introduces a novel approach with next-generation probiotics that promote metabolic balance, aiding glucose and lipid metabolism alongside weight management in sync with the gut microbiome.

PAREMINA's participation in Beautyworld Tokyo marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, introducing its science-based anti-aging solutions to a new audience. The company's foundation on the five tenets of BeautySpan—Optimal Skin Health, Metabolic Harmony, Cellular Rejuvenation, Immuno Protection, and Mind-body Connection—guides its mission to deliver holistic and transformative beauty care solutions.

"Beauty is being redefined by longevity science, as unprecedented advances in anti-aging research reveal the interconnected hallmarks of aging. PAREMINA aspires to contribute beauty to the broader concept of longevity, aiming to 'Elongate BeautySpan', which signifies a lifetime of well-being and inherent beauty. " said Dr. Emilia Loewe, MD, research scientist of PAREMINA.

As PAREMINA makes its entry into the Asian market, attendees of Beautyworld Tokyo are invited to experience the fusion of tradition and innovation that defines PAREMINA's product range. The event offers an opportunity for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike to explore the latest in anti-aging science and holistic wellness.

For more information about PAREMINA and its participation in Beautyworld Tokyo 2024, please visit http://www.paremina.com. Join us in embracing a new era of beauty care, where nature meets innovation, at the Tokyo Big Sight this May.

About PAREMINA:

PAREMINA, with origins in Switzerland and a presence in the U.S., is a company specializing in anti-aging solutions with over 60 years of research in natural antioxidants and bioactives. Their work has resulted in formulas for 30+ beauty care brands, backed by over 200 scientific studies. The company focuses on supplements that target aging at a molecular level, contributing to the longevity and beauty movement by promoting a 'BeautySpan' of lifelong well-being and radiance.

Event Details:

Beautyworld Japan Tokyo

Dates: 13-15 May 2024

Opening Hours: 10:00-18:00 (Last day until 16:30)

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall 1-8, Tokyo, Japan.

Organizer: Messe Frankfurt Japan Ltd

