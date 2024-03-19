Parent Company of MXS Commerce, EDI Gateway Announces Strategic Hire to Accelerate Growth and Expansion

EDI Gateway, the parent company of MXS Commerce, has announced a strategic hiring move aimed at accelerating its growth and expansion efforts. This decision underscores the company's commitment to enhancing its market position and scaling its operations to meet increasing demand. Through this strategic hire, EDI Gateway is poised to leverage new skills and insights to drive its business forward, highlighting its proactive approach to growth and development in the competitive commerce landscape.
Parent Company of MXS Commerce, EDI Gateway, a leading innovator in the e-commerce, supply chain and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) sector, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mike Dunbar as Sales Director to bolster growth and expand its global reach. With over 25 years of experience in driving revenues, building strong business partnerships, and leading high-performance teams, Mike joins EDI Gateway as a pivotal addition to the executive team.
Mike is renowned for his results-oriented approach, having cultivated a career marked by significant achievements in the realms of sales, strategy, and leadership within the electronic commerce industry. His expertise spans a broad array of critical areas, including Electronic Commerce, EDI, Global Data Synchronization (GDSN), growth strategy, negotiation, contracts, channel management, major account management, sales management, integration, project management, and process re-engineering. This comprehensive skill set positions him as an invaluable asset to MXS Commerce's ambitious growth plans.
As EDI Gateway / MXS Commerce navigates the complexities of the global digital marketplace, Mike's strategic vision and hands-on execution skills will be instrumental in driving the company's expansion efforts. His proven track record in developing high-performance teams, mentoring emerging leaders, and implementing processes aligned with corporate visions and objectives will enhance MXS Commerce's ability to deliver innovative solutions to its customers.
"Mike Dunbar's addition to our team marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a global leader in the e-commerce and EDI space," said Sam Zameck, CEO of EDI Gateway /MXS Commerce. "His exceptional blend of strategic insight, leadership prowess, and deep industry knowledge will propel us forward, enabling us to achieve our growth objectives and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."
Mike is equally enthusiastic about his new role, stating, "I am excited to join EDI Gateway / MXS Commerce at this pivotal moment in its growth trajectory. The opportunity to leverage my skills and experience to contribute to the company's success is incredibly motivating. I look forward to working with the team to drive innovation, expand our global footprint, and build lasting partnerships."
Harry Zgnilek, VP of EDI Gateway / MXS Commerce, also commented on the new hire, "Mike's appointment is a clear reflection of our commitment to excellence and innovation. His vast experience and leadership capabilities align perfectly with our strategic goals, and I have no doubt that he will play a crucial role in driving our next phase of growth."
With Mike at the helm of its sales division, EDI Gateway / MXS is poised for unprecedented growth and success in the e-commerce and EDI markets. The company is committed to harnessing the power of technology to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.
About MXS Commerce
MXS Commerce is a leading provider of e-commerce and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions, dedicated to helping businesses streamline operations, enhance connectivity, and drive growth. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, MXS Commerce delivers comprehensive solutions that enable companies to thrive in the digital age.
