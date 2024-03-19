Parent Company of MXS Commerce, EDI Gateway Announces Strategic Hire to Accelerate Growth and Expansion

Mike Dunbar's addition to our team marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a global leader in the e-commerce and EDI space," said Sam Zameck, CEO of EDI Gateway /MXS Commerce Post this

As EDI Gateway / MXS Commerce navigates the complexities of the global digital marketplace, Mike's strategic vision and hands-on execution skills will be instrumental in driving the company's expansion efforts. His proven track record in developing high-performance teams, mentoring emerging leaders, and implementing processes aligned with corporate visions and objectives will enhance MXS Commerce's ability to deliver innovative solutions to its customers.

"Mike Dunbar's addition to our team marks a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a global leader in the e-commerce and EDI space," said Sam Zameck, CEO of EDI Gateway /MXS Commerce. "His exceptional blend of strategic insight, leadership prowess, and deep industry knowledge will propel us forward, enabling us to achieve our growth objectives and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

Mike is equally enthusiastic about his new role, stating, "I am excited to join EDI Gateway / MXS Commerce at this pivotal moment in its growth trajectory. The opportunity to leverage my skills and experience to contribute to the company's success is incredibly motivating. I look forward to working with the team to drive innovation, expand our global footprint, and build lasting partnerships."

Harry Zgnilek, VP of EDI Gateway / MXS Commerce, also commented on the new hire, "Mike's appointment is a clear reflection of our commitment to excellence and innovation. His vast experience and leadership capabilities align perfectly with our strategic goals, and I have no doubt that he will play a crucial role in driving our next phase of growth."

With Mike at the helm of its sales division, EDI Gateway / MXS is poised for unprecedented growth and success in the e-commerce and EDI markets. The company is committed to harnessing the power of technology to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

About MXS Commerce

MXS Commerce is a leading provider of e-commerce and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions, dedicated to helping businesses streamline operations, enhance connectivity, and drive growth. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, MXS Commerce delivers comprehensive solutions that enable companies to thrive in the digital age.

Media Contact

Sharon Barr, EDI Gateway / MXS Commerce, 1 (888) 326-1395, [email protected], www.mxscommerce.com

SOURCE EDI Gateway / MXS Commerce