Parent Tested Parent Approved unveils latest recipients of award-winning products for families

North America's leading parent testing community handpicks top products that fulfill promises of trust, quality, and credibility.

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parent Tested Parent Approved, the leader in consumer product awards, today unveiled the highly-anticipated latest recipients of its prestigious Seal of Approval.

Celebrating its 16th year, Parent Tested Parent Approved harnesses the power of a thriving community of over 250,000 parents to provide unbiased and authentic product evaluations, empowering consumers with the insights they need to make informed and knowledgeable decisions for their families.

Award-winning brands were selected based on several factors including functionality, value, innovation and reliability.

Independent research shows that 78% of consumers regard a genuine review as the most impactful factor when deciding on a purchase, while 90% are more inclined to buy a product recommended to them. The Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval helps products stand out on shelves and online, amplifying brand recognition and building customer trust.

"The Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval carries significant weight in establishing trust and confidence for millions of families," said Parent Tested Parent Approved Founder and CEO Sharon Vinderine.

"Consumers are looking for an objective third-party endorsement to help them purchase products from brands they can trust. It is the power of social proof and word-of-mouth marketing. Our widely recognized seal of approval helps families identify trusted, award-winning products in today's fiercely competitive market."

Here are the latest recipients of the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval:

Company: Children's Education Funds Inc.

Winning Product: The Children's Education Trust of Canada - Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs) managed by Children's Education Funds Inc.

Company: Ddrops Company

Winning Product: Ddrops

Company: Ddrops Company

Winning Product: Ddrops Booster

Company: Ddrops Company

Winning Product: Baby Ddrops

Company: Ddrops Company

Winning Product: Kids Ddrops

Company: Educational Products Inc.

Winning Product: Prepackaged School Supply Program

Company: The Happy Hues Company

Winning Product: Big-ups™ Unisex Training Pants

Company: Monkimum Inc.

Winning Product: Lingokids

Company: Procter & Gamble

Winning Product: Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Lotion

Company: Procter & Gamble

Winning Product: Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Pump Spray

Company: Procter & Gamble

Winning Product: Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellent - Aerosol Spray

Company: Pura

Winning Product: Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser

Company: Pure Enrichment

Winning Product: Bentgo Kids

Company: Pure Enrichment

Winning Product: MistAire™ Cloud - Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier and Mood Light for Child and Baby

Company: Pure Enrichment

Winning Product: MistAire™ Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

Company: Sunsweet

Winning Product: Sierra Trail Bites

Company: Sunsweet

Winning Product: Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune with Lemonade

Company: Momeez Choice

Winning Product: Tumeez

Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.

Winning Product: VTech RM2751 Smart WiFi Video Monitor with Super-Slim Portable Display

Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.

Winning Product: Tech VC2105 5" HD Screen Smart Nursery Over-the-Crib Mount Monitor

Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.

Winning Product: VTech Go! Go! Smart Wheels® Rescue Tower Firehouse™

Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.

Winning Product: VTech Storytime With Sunny™

Company: Woodstream

Winning Product: Safer® Brand Home Indoor Fly Trap

How Seal of Approval Product Winners Are Selected

Product testers are selected from the Parent Tested Parent Approved community of more than 250,000 North American parents, and products undergo a thorough, unbiased testing process to determine if the product qualifies to earn the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval. Recipients are selected based on several criteria including product functionality, value, innovation and dependability.

About Parent Tested Parent Approved

Founded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is home to the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, one of North America's most recognized and respected consumer product awards. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage for more than 15 years, the Seal of Approval has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. Parent Tested Parent Approved has partnered with some of the world's most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with invaluable third-party endorsements from a highly influential community of North American parents.

To learn more about North America's most trusted product awards program, please visit ptpaawards.com

Pull Quote

Consumers are looking for an objective third-party endorsement to help them purchase products from brands they can trust

Media Contact

Press Relations, Parent Tested Parent Approved, 1 18557050800, [email protected], www.ptpa.com

SOURCE Parent Tested Parent Approved