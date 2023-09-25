Parenteral Drug Association and Euromed Communications release Industrial Pharmaceutical Microbiology Under New Collaboration

Under the co-publishing agreement, the publishers will work together to publish six technical books annually. These books will be relevant to the PDA community and the pharmaceutical industry at large. Tweet this

"PDA looks forward to a productive partnership with Euromed Communications as we continue to serve our members, many of whom who are both authors as well as readers of technical books about pharmaceutical manufacturing, control and regulations," said Glenn Wright, PDA President & CEO. "Books by independent authors and editors represent a incredibly valuable offering in PDA's extensive technical library which also includes technical reports, standards, points-to-consider, and periodicals."

"Euromed Communications are delighted to join together with the PDA to co- produce technical and regulatory books and manuals for the cleanroom and associated pharma sectors" said Director Peter Hall. "In our new association with the PDA we can work together with the leading writers and experts from the US, Europe and the rest of the world to produce relevant and up to date publications for the wide readership of both the PDA and EC."

Under the co-publishing agreement, the publishers will work together to publish six technical books annually. These books will be relevant to the PDA community and the pharmaceutical industry at large.

Euromed Communications is an independent publishing company established in 1993 and has a core of professional writers and editors, supplemented by a team of international medical and scientific experts. It produces books and journals for the hospital, cleanroom, regulatory, and other pharmaceutical sectors. Over the years EC has built up close associations with various international pharmaceutical organisations such as the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS), the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industries (ABPI), and the Federation of Industrial Pharmacists (FIP). They have also worked with the FDA, MHRA and the EMA. EC books and journals have been edited by some of the key medical and pharmaceutical opinion leaders. https://euromedcommunications.com/

Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is the leading global provider of science, technology, and regulatory information. The PDA creates awareness and understanding of important issues facing the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical community and delivers high-quality, relevant education to the industry. Since its founding in 1946 as a nonprofit organization, PDA has been committed to developing scientifically sound, practical technical information and expertise to advance pharmaceutical / biopharmaceutical manufacturing science and regulation, so members can better serve patients. Go to http://www.pda.org/footer/about-pda to learn more.

Media Contact

Walter Morris, www.pda.org, 1 3016565900, [email protected], www.pda.org

SOURCE Parenteral Drug Association