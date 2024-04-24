Parenteral Drug Association and Euromed Communications Release Second Co-published book, Industrial Pharmaceutical Microbiology: Quality Control

This book should become a staple reference for the PDA membership, as pharmaceutical microbiology quality control is a topic central to the challenges faced by many working in our community. Post this

"This book should become a staple reference for the PDA membership, as pharmaceutical microbiology quality control is a topic central to the challenges faced by many working in our community," said Walter Morris, Senior Director of Publications and Press Relations, PDA. "Edward and Radhakrishna have done an excellent job assembling well-known authors who are frequent participants in other PDA activities."

Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is the leading global provider of science, technology, and regulatory information. The PDA creates awareness and understanding of important issues facing the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical community and delivers high-quality, relevant education to the industry. Since its founding in 1946 as a nonprofit organization, PDA has been committed to developing scientifically sound, practical technical information and expertise to advance pharmaceutical / biopharmaceutical manufacturing science and regulation, so members can better serve patients. Go to https://www.pda.org/about-pda to learn more.

