Parenteral Drug Association Announces Pulitzer Prize Winner Dominic Gates will speak at the 2023 PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference

PDA is very excited to have Mr. Gates join us at the 2023 PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference to share such a compelling, although tragic, case-study on the life-and-death outcomes that poor quality practices and decisions can have. -- Glenn Wright, PDA President & CEO. Tweet this

"PDA is very excited to have Mr. Gates join us at the 2023 PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference to share such a compelling, although tragic, case-study on the life-and-death outcomes that poor quality practices and decisions can have," said Glenn Wright, PDA President & CEO. "PDA's commitment to our mission of advancing manufacturing science and regulation so members can better serve patients is fully aligned with helping our members and industry learn from these types of tragic and preventable events."

Gates has covered aerospace manufacturing for 20 years for the Seattle Times. Originally from Northern Ireland, Gates graduated from Queen's University Belfast with a degree in Pure Mathematics. He worked for ten years a Mathematics teacher in Ireland and then, on an Irish government development program, for three years in Zimbabwe.

For more information on the 2023 PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference,

click here.

To request a press pass,

click here.

About the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference

The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are once again co-sponsoring the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference, which is now in its thirty-second year. This flagship conference provides opportunities for attendees to learn about current issues relating to manufacturing and quality assurance. This year's theme is CGMP: Quality Through Science and Innovation.

Media Contact

Walter Morris, www.pda.org, 1 3016565900, [email protected], www.pda.org

SOURCE www.pda.org