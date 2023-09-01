Parenteral Drug Association Announces Pulitzer Prize Winner Dominic Gates will speak at the 2023 PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference

Gates will address the devastating consequences of quality lapses in the aerospace industry in the second plenary session on Sept. 18.
BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Parenteral Drug Association, Inc. (PDA), today announced Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Dominic Gates of the Seattle Times will present, "The Devastating Impact of Design and Manufacturing Quality Lapses at Boeing" during the second plenary session of the 2023 PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference in Washington, DC, Sept. 18-20.
Gates was a co-recipient of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting alongside Steve Miletich, Mike Baker, and Lewis Kamb for their coverage of the Boeing 737 MAX crashes and investigations. After two fatal crashes of the Boeing 737 MAX in late 2018 and early 2019 killed 346 people, that jet was grounded worldwide. His investigation of the causes of the crashes won numerous awards, including the 2019 George Polk Award in Business Reporting, the 2020 Gerald Loeb Award for Best Reporting, and the 2020 Scripps-Howard award for business reporting. His work featured in a documentary about the crashes: Flight/Risk, streaming on Amazon and nominated this year for an Emmy.
"PDA is very excited to have Mr. Gates join us at the 2023 PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference to share such a compelling, although tragic, case-study on the life-and-death outcomes that poor quality practices and decisions can have," said Glenn Wright, PDA President & CEO. "PDA's commitment to our mission of advancing manufacturing science and regulation so members can better serve patients is fully aligned with helping our members and industry learn from these types of tragic and preventable events."
Gates has covered aerospace manufacturing for 20 years for the Seattle Times. Originally from Northern Ireland, Gates graduated from Queen's University Belfast with a degree in Pure Mathematics. He worked for ten years a Mathematics teacher in Ireland and then, on an Irish government development program, for three years in Zimbabwe.
About the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are once again co-sponsoring the PDA/FDA Joint Regulatory Conference, which is now in its thirty-second year. This flagship conference provides opportunities for attendees to learn about current issues relating to manufacturing and quality assurance. This year's theme is CGMP: Quality Through Science and Innovation.
