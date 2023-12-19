Parenteral Drug Association Announces the 2024 All-Volunteer Officers and Board of Directors

On behalf of PDA, I would like to congratulate these candidates, who will begin their service to the Board in January 2024 -- Glenn Wright. Post this

New to the Board in 2024 are Lisa Bennet, Andrew Chang, and Brigitte Reutter-Haerle. Osamu Shirokizawa will serve another term. Directors completing their terms of service in 2023 are Javier Camposano and Mathias Romacker.

The complete 2024 Board of Directors and Officers will be composed of the following volunteers:

Officers

Chairs: Anil Sawant, PhD, Merck & Co./Merck, Sharp & Dohme

Chair-Elect: Melissa Seymour , MBA, Bristol Myers Squibb

, MBA, Bristol Myers Squibb Treasurer: Emma Ramnarine , PhD, Boehringer-Ingelheim

, PhD, Boehringer-Ingelheim Secretary: Bettine Boltres , PhD, West Pharmaceutical Services

, PhD, West Pharmaceutical Services Im. Past Chair: Sue Schniepp , Regulatory Compliance Associates Inc.

Directors

Lisa Bennet , SeerPharma Pty Ltd.

, SeerPharma Pty Ltd. Christiana Campa , PhD, GSK

, PhD, GSK Andrew Chang , PhD, Novo Nordisk

, PhD, Novo Nordisk Cylia Chen Ooi, Amgen

Mirko Gabriele , PhD, InfiniteVision

, PhD, InfiniteVision Marc Gloglovsky, ValSource Inc.

Andrew Hopkins , Abbvie

, Abbvie Stephan Krause , Bristol Myers Squibb

, Bristol Myers Squibb Ivy Louis , VIENNI Training & Consulting LLP

, VIENNI Training & Consulting LLP Amy McDaniel , Bristol Myers Squibb

, Bristol Myers Squibb Brigitte Reutter-Haerle , Vetter Pharma

, Vetter Pharma Osamu Shirokizawa, Life Scientia Ltd.

Media Contact

Walter Morris, Parenteral Drug Association, 1 3016565900, [email protected], www.pda.org

SOURCE Parenteral Drug Association