Parenteral Drug Association Announces the 2024 All-Volunteer Officers and Board of Directors

Anil Sawant becomes the Chair for 2024-2025; Melissa Seymour is Chair-Elect; Sue Schniepp becomes Im. Past Chair
BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PDA today announced the members of its all-volunteer Officers and Board of Directors for 2024. The Officers will serve through the end of 2025. Anil Sawant, elected as "Chair-Elect" during the 2021 elections, assumes the position of Chair. Sue Schniepp becomes the Immediate Past Chair. Melissa Seymour, the 2022-23 Treasurer, was chosen by the membership as the 2024-25 Chair Elect. Emma Ramnarine was elected Treasurer, and Bettine Boltres was elected Secretary.
"On behalf of PDA, I would like to congratulate these candidates, who will begin their service to the Board in January 2024" said Glenn Wright, PDA President and CEO. "I would also like to thank the Directors who are completing their service to the Board at the end of the year and all of the candidates who ran for positions on the Board of Directors in the 2023 elections."
New to the Board in 2024 are Lisa Bennet, Andrew Chang, and Brigitte Reutter-Haerle. Osamu Shirokizawa will serve another term. Directors completing their terms of service in 2023 are Javier Camposano and Mathias Romacker.
The complete 2024 Board of Directors and Officers will be composed of the following volunteers:
Officers
- Chairs: Anil Sawant, PhD, Merck & Co./Merck, Sharp & Dohme
- Chair-Elect: Melissa Seymour, MBA, Bristol Myers Squibb
- Treasurer: Emma Ramnarine, PhD, Boehringer-Ingelheim
- Secretary: Bettine Boltres, PhD, West Pharmaceutical Services
- Im. Past Chair: Sue Schniepp, Regulatory Compliance Associates Inc.
Directors
- Lisa Bennet, SeerPharma Pty Ltd.
- Christiana Campa, PhD, GSK
- Andrew Chang, PhD, Novo Nordisk
- Cylia Chen Ooi, Amgen
- Mirko Gabriele, PhD, InfiniteVision
- Marc Gloglovsky, ValSource Inc.
- Andrew Hopkins, Abbvie
- Stephan Krause, Bristol Myers Squibb
- Ivy Louis, VIENNI Training & Consulting LLP
- Amy McDaniel, Bristol Myers Squibb
- Brigitte Reutter-Haerle, Vetter Pharma
- Osamu Shirokizawa, Life Scientia Ltd.
