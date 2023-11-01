Parenting How-To Guide Fight Right for Your Baby Debuts

Written by longtime relationship coach Rhona Berens, PhD, PCC and therapist Tina Stanley, MSW, LCSW, book for expecting and new parents details how to shift from conflict to connection

Fight Right for Your Baby, a how-to guide for expecting and new parents looking to shift from conflict to connection, is available for purchase today at Amazon and www.FightRightBooks.com. Penned by longtime relationship coach Rhona Berens, PhD, PCC and therapist Tina Stanley, MSW, LCSW, the book arrives on a wave of rave reviews from well-known parenting experts:

"A superb book. I highly recommend it. You will gain a lot of insight and information to help you be the parents you always wanted to be. I love this book!"

– Lynn Lott, mother, international speaker, parenting authority and co-author of The Family That Works Together; Chores Without Wars; Positive Discipline A-Z; and Positive Discipline for Teenagers

"As a 30 year veteran in the perinatal/lactation world and someone who has been married for 30 years, I can truly say I wish I had found this book at the beginning of my career and my marriage. As brand new parents it would have been a gift to have this treasure trove of activities to work through common challenging issues that most parents experience. It could have acted as a salve on some of the wounds we caused one another because we had so few tools early on in marriage. This book provides those tools. It also offers options for couples to work on together, or even on one's own. It provides multiple ways to "fight right," so parents can pick what will work best for them. It is my sincere wish that in addition to purchasing all of the baby gear when couples go through pregnancy, they will also pick up this book!"

– Laurel Wilson, IBCLC, BSc, RLC, CLE®, CCCE, CLD, CPPI, co-author of The Attachment Pregnancy; and The Greatest Pregnancy Ever

"Fight Right for Your Baby is a book that all my clients need. It illuminates how we often default to old dysfunctional coping patterns that can be destructive; however, we are capable of making real changes. This book can transform our conflicts from hurtful to hopeful."

– Gabrielle Kaufman, LPCC, Certified Perinatal Mental Health Clinician, and former Clinical Director for Maternal Mental Health NOW

"Fight Right for Your Baby is chock-full of evidence-based information for parents on how to work as a team, foster compassion and enjoy the parenting process together. Berens and Stanley use their combined experience and expertise to help parents neutralize conflict and embrace what matters most in a family: connection, love, and respect. I highly recommend this impactful book."

– Donna Tetreault, journalist and best-selling, award-winning author of The C.A.S.T.L.E. Method and Dear Me

Berens is a relationship coach, author, and speaker who helps expecting couples and parents stay sane and stay together. She also works closely with perinatal professionals to support them in their efforts to assist expecting and new parents. Berens gives parents tools to support familial wellbeing, relationship fulfillment, and their children's developmental health. She also helps expecting parents prep their relationships for a baby.

Stanley has worked as a psychotherapist for over 30 years in private practice and in a variety of medical and mental health settings. She specializes in working with expecting and new moms and perinatal mood disorders. She has also been an activist for VBAC, a movement supporting women who desire vaginal births after Cesareans.

"Babies need—really need—parents who Fight Right," says Berens. "Unfortunately, research shows that couples fight more and relationship satisfaction plummets postpartum, which can negatively impact babies' and children's developmental health. We wrote Fight Right for Your Baby to help prevent and reverse this downward trend."

Fight Right for Your Baby is the first in an ongoing series from the authors, with planned titles including Fight Right for Your Kids…and With Them Too! [2025] and Fight Right at Work [2026]. For more information, visit Fight Right Books.

