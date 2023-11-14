ParentPowered Expands Their Family Engagement Program to Support Families of Children from Birth through Grade 12

"ParentPowered's high school curriculum framework provides the support students need and provides families tangible, evidence-based activities to better support their children at home." Post this

Recognizing this, ParentPowered's new high school curriculum empowers families to support their teens during this unique stage of growth and development. Delivered via text message, this sequenced curriculum offers easy, actionable activities that support families as they hone the skills teens need to enter adulthood.

"Numerous research studies highlight the benefits of engaged families at the high school level," said Terri Soutor, Chief Executive Officer at ParentPowered. "From positive impacts on attendance and healthy behaviors to a greater chance of high school graduation and career clarity, involved families make a real difference in students' lives. ParentPowered's high school curriculum framework provides the support students need and provides families tangible, evidence-based activities to better support their children at home."

Since its launch in 2016, partnering with Head Start programs, preschools and early elementary school administrators, ParentPowered has expanded and grown significantly. In 2021, ParentPowered began serving middle school families and is now committed to serving students and their families from birth through grade 12.

ParentPowered's high school curriculum framework includes resources addressing important high school-specific topics, including:

Academics and Lifelong Learning

College and Career Readiness

Well-Being and Life Skills

Home and School Partnership

Approaches to Parenting

The high school curriculum framework includes content covering self-reflection, financial literacy, communication and more—building and strengthening the crucial skills high school students need to grow and thrive.

ParentPowered's high school curriculum framework is aligned with the Dual Capacity-Building Framework for family-school partnerships, individual state learning standards and college and career readiness standards. In addition, the framework is aligned with the Individualized Learning Plan (IEP) process required in most states.

ParentPowered's high school curriculum framework will be available for the 2024–2025 school year, and partners can pre-purchase licenses now.

About ParentPowered

ParentPowered, formerly known as Ready4K, is the leading digital family engagement provider for schools, districts, Head Starts, community organizations and government agencies serving families from birth through high school. ParentPowered makes family engagement easy for all, with evidence-based programs that reach parents and caregivers wherever they are with just-right ways to support their child's learning and development. The ParentPowered approach fosters positive relationships between caregivers, children and schools to improve student outcomes. Founded in 2016, the company has partnered with over a thousand educational institutions to serve over one million families across all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

