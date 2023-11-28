ParentPowered PBC Appoints new Chairman of the Board: Luis Duarte, Partner at Imaginable Futures, as Company Ushers in the Next Phase of Growth

"ParentPowered is uniquely addressing the needs of PK-12 school districts and supporting parents and caregivers at a time when deeper family engagement is having an indelible impact on improving educational outcomes." Post this

Duarte, who grew up in Chihuahua, Mexico, has guided his life's work towards social impact. He is a serial entrepreneur, has been a long-time impact investor, and is currently a partner at Imaginable Futures, a philanthropic investment firm. Prior, Duarte served as the Chief Philanthropy Officer of ZOMALAB and as Investments Director at Gary Community Ventures (GCV), where he led the areas of innovation and impact investing. Together, Duarte's current and past experiences will play a crucial role in elevating ParentPowered's voice in education.

Deepening parent and caregiver engagement is a strategic priority for school districts. Numerous research studies highlight the impact family engagement has in improving outcomes for children. According to an American Psychological Association review of 448 independent studies on family engagement, students show higher academic achievement, school engagement, and motivation when parents are more deeply involved in their children's schooling.

"This is a significant moment in the history of our Company and the next phase in our growth. Luis' long history of impact investing and experience make him uniquely suited for this role, " said Terri Soutor, Chief Executive Officer at ParentPowered. "Never before has family engagement been so inextricably tied to advancing district goals and demonstrating significant, positive impact on outcomes for children. We are uniquely positioned to serve district and family needs, and I look forward to working closely with Luis to advance our mission to create easy-to-use tools for great parenting to improve the lives of all children."

About ParentPowered PBC

ParentPowered PBC is the leading digital family engagement provider for schools, districts, Head Starts, community organizations and government agencies serving families from birth through 12th grade. ParentPowered makes family engagement easy for all, with evidence-based programs that reach parents and caregivers wherever they are with just-right ways to support their child's learning and development. The ParentPowered approach fosters positive relationships between caregivers, children and schools to improve student outcomes. Founded in 2016, the company has partnered with over a thousand educational institutions to serve over one million families across all 50 states, Canada, Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

