PARENTS FOR IMAGE CONSENT (P.I.C.), New Grassroots Coalition Launches to Address the Epidemic of Online Photo Abuse

"We launched P.I.C. to coincide with Cybersecurity Awareness Month to help bring attention to the epidemic of image abuse and mobilize parents to come together to address this problem now," said Cathy Pedrayes, National Spokesperson for P.I.C. and a renowned online consumer safety advocate. "Our call to action is to inform, educate and advocate for technological and legislative protections to ensure the online safety of our families," added Ms. Pedrayes.

There are currently countless easy-to-access tools and apps that enable users to manipulate images, from AI image enhancers to deep fake generators. The implications of these nefarious technologies are far-reaching, requiring image owners to exert more active diligence over images they share online. P.I.C. will lead efforts to educate and mobilize parents so that they can protect the images of their families.

"For all parents who worry about their children's photos and images, you are not alone. By coming together at www.parentsforimageconsent.org we will address this issue together," said Ms. Pedrayes.

About Parents for Image Consent

Parents for Image Consent (P.I.C.), is a grassroots coalition whose mission is to create greater awareness of online image abuse impacting children and provide parents with the tools to safeguard their families' digital images. Research shows that more than 1 in 5 Americans is a victim of photo abuse. The organization's goal is to to inform, educate and advocate for technological and legislative protections to ensure the online safety of our families. For more information please visit: www.parentsforimageconsent.org

