Parents Have More School Choices Than Ever--But Are They Asking the Right Questions? New Book Challenges How Families Evaluate Education

Education innovator Dave Hendry challenges assembly-line schooling and introduces a new framework to help families evaluate what truly matters in a child's education.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As families navigate an increasingly complex education landscape including public and private schools, charter schools, homeschooling, microschools, and AI-powered schooling, education visionary and EdTech pioneer Dave Hendry's new book, Choosing Your Child's Education, urges parents to rethink the way they assess their children's educational opportunities.

Instead of asking, "Which school is best?" Hendry says parents should first ask: "What is an excellent education?" He argues that many parents focus on indicators such as standardized test scores, homework policies, sports programs, class size, teacher credentials, or college acceptance rates while overlooking a more fundamental question: What does an excellent education actually look like?

"Most schools weren't designed to put learning first." Hendry said. "Too often we judge education options by surface-level measures while overlooking the most important question: Does this environment help my child become a capable, curious, independent learner?"

The book Choosing Your Child's Education offers a practical framework to help parents evaluate any educational option, not by reputation, rankings, or test scores, but by how effectively it helps students learn, reason, and become well prepared to create their futures.

Rather than promoting one educational model over another, Choosing Your Child's Education challenges the assumptions that are built into the foundations of modern schooling. Its objective, Hendry says, is "to equip parents with a set of enduring principles for evaluating any school, teacher, curriculum, or learning environment."

"Parents have more options than ever before," he said. "But more choices don't automatically lead to better decisions. Parents need a framework that helps them recognize genuine learning wherever it happens. And that framework should be based on the idea that every child is an individual, and education should treat them like one."

Widely recognized for his pioneering work as a learning architect in many settings, Mr. Hendry has led four national education research projects for the National Science Foundation and US Department of Education. As SVP Curriculum at Age of Learning, he was deeply involved in product development, and is named co-inventor on seven EdTech patents for design and implementation of structured interactive learning experiences. These include cutting edge mathematics and reading applications for early learners that utilize sophisticated AI and adaptive technologies to help children build a solid foundation of conceptual understandings and skills.

Mr. Hendry is two-time winner of the George Foster Peabody award, has earned The Educational Press Association's highest award for curriculum resources, and has been recognized for "outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology" as an EdTech Trendsetter Finalist. He currently serves as President of Real Curriculum, President of the health education nonprofit Fundamentals of Health Alliance, and Chair of the Delphian School Board of Trustees.

Choosing Your Child's Education is written for parents, educators, and anyone who believes education should develop capable, confident, independent thinkers who are prepared not just for school, but for life.

Choosing Your Child's Education, published by Heron Books, is available on the Heron Books website as well as Amazon and Walmart.

https://www.heronbooks.com/store/Choosing-Your-Childs-Education-p831011556

Alongside his new book, Hendry explores learning, educational innovation, and effective teaching through his free Substack, sharing insights on motivation, curriculum design, and practical ideas for parents and educators. Readers interested in following the ongoing conversation can subscribe at https://substack.com/@davehendrypoe

About Dave Hendry:

Dave Hendry is an education innovator, curriculum developer, author, and EdTech pioneer leader with decades of experience advancing learner-centered education. His work has influenced educational programs and technologies serving millions of learners worldwide. Through his leadership roles, research, and writing, he continues to advocate for educational approaches that foster curiosity, engagement, understanding, and lifelong learning.

Hendry currently serves as President of Real Curriculum, President of the health education nonprofit Fundamentals of Health Alliance, and Chair of the Delphian School Board of Trustees. Hendry has held senior leadership positions with several influential organizations in education and educational technology, including Senior Vice President for Curriculum Management at Age of Learning (ABCmouse), Vice President of Research and Development at The Galef Institute, and Director of Curriculum roles with The Futures Channel, the Foundation for Advancements in Science and Education, and Delphi Schools, Inc.

Hendry continues to engage parents, educators, and thought leaders in discussions about how education can better prepare young people for success in a rapidly changing world.

For media inquiries, interview requests, speaking engagements, or review copies, please contact:

Erica Koenig

Philosophy of Education

Email: [email protected]

Website: thephilosophyofeducation.org

Further ways to connect:

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Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@DelphianPofE/videos

Media Contact

Erica Koenig, Philosophy of Education, 1 7277934935, [email protected], https://thephilosophyofeducation.org/

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