Parents say "clean" music filters aren't protecting kids in apps

"The industry's clean label was built to screen explicit language, not context," said Eric "Stens" Stensvaag, Director of Curation at Feed.fm. "A track can pass a filter and still feel completely inappropriate in a kids' environment. That gap is what parents are reacting to." Post this

The result is a growing gap between expectation and experience, and it is shaping trust in the brands behind the apps.

Key findings from the report include:

77% of parents say their child has heard inappropriate music inside an app, with 51% saying it happens regularly

76% say songs labeled "clean" still contain adult themes such as sex, drugs, or violence

84% say inappropriate music reduces trust in an app or brand

95% believe apps carry at least some responsibility for filtering music content

"Family-friendly isn't a content category. It's an experience standard," said Lauren Pufpaf, COO and co-founder of Feed.fm. "For parents, trust breaks quickly when something slips through in a moment when they weren't expecting it. Music is often that moment, because it's embedded in the background of everyday app use."

The findings come as child safety in digital products faces increased scrutiny across platforms and policymakers, with growing attention on how apps handle age-appropriate design, parental controls, and content moderation.

While most platforms rely on "explicit" music labels, parents surveyed said those systems often fail to account for themes that matter in family settings, including sexual references, violence, and drug-related content that may appear in songs marked clean.

"The industry's clean label was built to screen explicit language, not context," said Eric "Stens" Stensvaag, Director of Curation at Feed.fm. "A track can pass a filter and still feel completely inappropriate in a kids' environment. That gap is what parents are reacting to."

Feed.fm's report highlights a broader shift in expectation: parents are asking for safer digital environments and increasingly willing to pay for them. According to the survey, 82% of parents would pay for guaranteed clean music in an app experience.

The full report, The Sound of Trust, is available at:

www.feed.fm/the-sound-of-trust

About Feed.fm

Feed.fm powers licensed music experiences for apps and connected products across fitness, wellness, education, social, and family-focused categories. Its unified music system helps brands integrate curated, pre-cleared music into digital experiences through APIs, licensing infrastructure, and configurable content controls.

To support family-friendly and brand-safe use cases, Feed.fm developed a proprietary music rating system that evaluates both lyrics and themes, helping product teams move beyond standard "explicit" labels and design music experiences aligned with their audiences.

Learn more at feed.fm/family-friendly-music

Media Contact

Melissa Clark, Feed.fm, 1 4159238750, [email protected], www.feed.fm

SOURCE Feed.fm