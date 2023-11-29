ParentSquare Acquires Remind, Expanding Options for School-Home Engagement

"Together, we can advance both companies' mission of increasing student success through improved communications and achieve more together than we could have individually," ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid said. Post this

The combined company will be known as ParentSquare, and its core business will continue to be school-home communications. ParentSquare will merge the two companies' leadership, teams and communications platforms, preserving the best features from both sets of products and giving customers the option of adopting additional features. Remind products will keep their names.

"Remind has a very strong following with teachers, and ParentSquare has a strong unified platform for districts and the full school community," ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid said. "Together, we can advance both companies' mission of increasing student success through improved communications and achieve more together than we could have individually."

Remind Chat, Remind's two-way text messaging for the classroom, will continue to be available free of charge. The app allows teachers to easily connect with students and families in their preferred language, all while keeping their personal phone number private.

In addition, Remind Hub, Remind's paid communications platform for schools and districts, will remain available to existing customers. Remind Tutoring will be discontinued so that the newly-combined company can focus solely on family and community engagement through communication.

"Strong relationships are at the heart of student success — and communication is an essential part of that," Remind CEO Quenton Cook said. "By focusing on communication and our combined strengths, we will be even more effective champions for teachers, parents and the broader school community."

The acquisition closed in November. ParentSquare received legal advice from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP; Remind received legal advice from Gunderson Dettmer LLP and financial advice from Macquarie Capital. Financial details of the merger were not released.

ParentSquare is the leading provider of modern family and community engagement solutions for K12 schools. Millions of educators and families in 49 states rely on the multipurpose unified platform that includes mass notifications, classroom communications, school websites, and other communication-based services, all supported by visual dashboards. ParentSquare's technology platform features comprehensive integrations with school administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for equitable communication. Founded in 2011, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

