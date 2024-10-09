ParentSquare and Canva for Education Deepen Collaboration With New Smart Sites-Canva Integration

"We're always listening to our customers to find ways to streamline school-home communication workflows that really make a difference. Based on the conversations we've had, we developed this Canva integration so that educators have an easier way to work with two tools they love and use often." Post this

"We're always listening to our customers so that we can find ways to streamline school-home communication workflows that really make a difference," said ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid. "Based on the conversations we've had, we developed this Canva integration so that educators have an easier way to work with two tools they love and use often."

Smart Sites allows districts and schools to create custom websites that are tailored to their specific needs —including a school or district's unique branding—without requiring any coding or technical knowledge. The new Canva integration further simplifies workflows by eliminating the extra steps of exporting projects from Canva and uploading to Smart Sites. Once the integration is enabled by the district, it is available to everyone with access to the Smart Sites editor.

"Canva and ParentSquare are both dedicated to empowering K-12 educators' communication and engagement efforts by giving them the tools and resources to do their best work," said Jason Wilmot, Head of Education at Canva. "We're extremely pleased to be taking this collaboration with ParentSquare to a new level."

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading provider of digital family and community engagement solutions for K-12 institutions, serving over 20 million students across all 50 states. Districts rely on ParentSquare's unified platform for mass notifications, classroom communications, school websites, translation in 130+ languages, and other everyday parent interactions. Seamless integrations with existing school information systems (SIS) easily connects schools with families to advance communication equity and impact student success. Founded in 2011, ParentSquare has experienced over 500% growth in the last three years. Explore how they are shaping the future of school-to-home communications at parentsquare.com.

About Canva for Education

Canva for Education is an all-in-one visual communication platform. It's 100% free for K-12 districts, schools, teachers, and students. Bring your ideas to life with high-quality templates from presentations, posters, infographics, videos, digital whiteboards, newsletters, marketing collateral, websites to connect with parents, and more. Facilitate engaging learning in the classroom and empower your students with the skills of tomorrow.

Media Contact

