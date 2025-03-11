ParentSquare Announces 2025-26 Advisory Council Members

"We are grateful that these 17 individuals have committed their time to helping us identify and address key communication needs and priorities in K-12 districts," Post this

"When schools are able to build strong connections with students' families, students thrive both academically and personally," said veteran council member Justin Robinson, the director of communications and community engagement at Hickman Mills. "I'm delighted to contribute to ParentSquare's ability to maintain and improve on the benefits that come from effective school-home communications."

The full list of 2025-26 ParentSquare Advisory Council members includes:

Stacey Buckalew , Director of Cobb Teaching and Learning System (CTLS) Academics, Cobb County School District (Ga.)

, Director of Cobb Teaching and Learning System (CTLS) Academics, Cobb County School District (Ga.) Robyn Castillo, Superintendent, Natomas Unified School District (Calif.)

Celeste Corona-Arroyo , Communications Manager, Fresno Unified School District (Calif.)

, Communications Manager, Fresno Unified School District (Calif.) Eileen Cox , Chief of Communications, Henrico County Public Schools (Va.)

, Chief of Communications, Henrico County Public Schools (Va.) Ilean Curry , Assistant Director of Communications, Syracuse City School District (N.Y.)

, Assistant Director of Communications, Syracuse City School District (N.Y.) Leah Davis , Executive Director of the Exceptional Children's Department, Charlotte- Mecklenburg Schools (N.C.)

, Executive Director of the Exceptional Children's Department, Charlotte- (N.C.) Philip Furr, Director of Communications and Public Information, Cabarrus County Schools (N.C.)

R.J. Gravel, Superintendent Designate, Glenbrook High School District 225 (Ill.)

Michael Lubelfeld, Superintendent, North Shore School District 112 (Ill.)

Melissa McCalla, Chief Technology Officer, Pasadena Independent School District ( Texas )

) Brad Perkins , Director of Public Safety, Public Relations, and Child Accounting, Dover Area School District (PA)

, Director of Public Safety, Public Relations, and Child Accounting, Dover Area School District (PA) Iva Petrosino , Director of Communications, Gates Chili Central School District (N.Y.)

, Director of Communications, Gates Chili Central School District (N.Y.) Latoya Presley , Office Manager, Odyssey Charter Schools (Calif.)

, Office Manager, Odyssey Charter Schools (Calif.) Ross Randall , Director of Technology, Lamar County School District (Miss.)

, Director of Technology, School District (Miss.) Justin Robinson , Director of Communications & Community Engagement, Hickman Mills C-1 School District (Mo.)

, Director of Communications & Community Engagement, Hickman Mills C-1 School District (Mo.) Kaarin Sharman , Communication Specialist, Northshore School District (Wash.)

, Communication Specialist, Northshore School District (Wash.) Kayleigh Whitsel , Communications Specialist, Rockdale Independent School District ( Texas )

"I signed on to be part of the ParentSquare Advisory Council because my district has seen the power of the platform," said new council member Melissa McCalla, the chief technology officer at Pasadena ISD. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to see what's in the works for schools and hear other PAC members' stories about how they're using ParentSquare to improve family engagement."

"We are grateful that these 17 individuals have committed their time to helping us identify and address key communication needs and priorities in K-12 districts," said Anupama Vaid, ParentSquare President and Founder. "The experience they've gained from leading exemplary educational institutions make them invaluable contributors to our mission to enhance school-home communication."

