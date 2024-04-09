ParentSquare Invites Leaders and Teachers to Elevate School-Home Communications at PSQ Summit 2024

"During the PSQ Summits, participants will not only gain new insights into district, school, and classroom communications, but also have the invaluable opportunity to engage with other districts," ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid said. Post this

"During the PSQ Summits, participants will not only gain new insights into district, school, and classroom communications, but also have the invaluable opportunity to engage with other districts," ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid said. "In addition, they'll exchange experiences, build relationships, and provide valuable feedback. Attendees will depart armed with knowledge to enhance their communication efforts within their own teams and communities."

Each PSQ Summit will feature keynote sessions and multiple breakout sessions. During the concurrent sessions, participants will gain advanced knowledge on both new and current features for school-home communication and collaboration. They will hear real-life use cases and learn best practices from educators across the country. Participants will also have networking opportunities to connect with and learn from ParentSquare team members, industry experts, and other ParentSquare users.

The keynote speaker at the central and east locations will be Dr. Joe Sanfelippo, the author of multiple books and the former superintendent of the Fall Creek School District in Fall Creek, Wisconsin. Fall Creek was named an Innovative District in both 2016 and 2017 by the International Center for Leadership in Education.

The PSQ Summits are designed for district and school leaders, technology leaders and staff, teachers, or anyone with a role in K12 school-home communications, staff communications, family engagement, or community engagement.

For information or to register, K12 educators can visit https://www.parentsquare.com/conference.

ParentSquare is a fully unified technology platform that engages every family with school communications and communications-based services—all the way from the district office to the classroom teacher, and all in one place. With ParentSquare's intuitive, two-way communications platform, district and school officials can involve all families and overcome language or socioeconomic barriers, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.

