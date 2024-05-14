ParentSquare Makes It Easy to Create Dynamic Newsletters with Studio Editor

"Input from our customers is an important driver of innovation," ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid said. "With Studio Editor, educators now have a user-friendly solution to build eye-catching newsletters that keep families involved and in the know." Post this

With Studio Editor, districts can streamline workflows while fostering stronger school-community connections. In addition, because Studio Editor is included at no extra cost within the ParentSquare platform, it can save districts time and money by eliminating the need for separate newsletter design tools and templates.

To help districts monitor and bolster engagement, Studio Editor provides analytics for each newsletter, including delivery and engagement statistics. Administrators can also review aggregate data across schools and the district.

"Input from our customers is an important driver of innovation," ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid said. "When ParentSquare users told us they wanted an efficient newsletter tool that could be used by any faculty or staff member, regardless of their design experience, we leapt at the chance to reimagine what mass notifications could look like. With Studio Editor, educators now have a user-friendly solution to build eye-catching newsletters that keep families involved and in the know."

ParentSquare is the leading provider of modern family and community engagement solutions for K-12 schools. Millions of educators and 20 million student families in all 50 states rely on the unified platform that includes mass notifications, classroom communications, school websites, and other communication-based services—all expertly designed to better connect schools with families to improve student outcomes and school success.

