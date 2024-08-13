ParentSquare Named to 2024 Inc. 5000 List, Ranking No. 763 with Three-Year 665% Revenue Growth

"ParentSquare's triple-digit growth not only speaks to the loyalty of our customers but to our platform's appeal to a rapidly growing number of K-12 schools and districts," ParentSquare Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sohit Wadhwa said. Post this

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is a tremendous honor. ParentSquare's triple-digit growth not only speaks to the loyalty of our customers but to our platform's appeal to a rapidly growing number of K-12 schools and districts," ParentSquare Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sohit Wadhwa said. "Family engagement is vital to student success, and we are happy to support educators in building and strengthening those school-home connections in a variety of ways."

ParentSquare is a unified technology platform designed to engage families with school communications and communications-based services, creating a powerful "flywheel effect" that benefits school communities across the country. From dynamic websites that make a great first impression for districts, to seamless communication with the entire school community, ParentSquare fosters strong teacher-parent relationships that turn parents into school advocates. This cycle of engagement and feedback drives continuous momentum, contributing to overall student success. With fully integrated tools such as two-way messaging, automated notifications, the Smart Sites website builder, translation in 130+ languages, and much more, district and school officials have everything they need to equitably optimize family engagement, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

