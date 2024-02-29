ParentSquare Named to the 2024 GSV 150: The Top Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Workforce Skills

"We are gratified to have been counted among the world's most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce upskilling," ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid said. Post this

"We are gratified to have been counted among the world's most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce upskilling," ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid said. "This recognition is a testament to our mission of developing industry-leading technologies that bridge school-home communication gaps. From groundbreaking AI integrations to new seamless communication tools, we remain focused on helping schools foster family engagement now and well into the future."

Vaid has also been named an honoree in the ASU+GSV Summit's Power Of Women Awards. The awards recognize female founders, CEOs, and presidents of commercial and philanthropic organizations that are focused on education and skills innovation at scale. Vaid and her fellow award winners will be honored at the 2024 ASU+GSV Summit, taking place April 14-17, 2024, in San Diego.

In addition to receiving the Power Of Women Award, Vaid will be presenting at the summit. In line with the 2024 summit's theme of exploring the limitless potential of determined, collaborative, and entrepreneurial leaders, Vaid will speak about building a product people are obsessed with.

"The world is adapting to seismic shifts from generative AI," says GSV Ventures Partner Luben Pampoulov. "AI co-pilots, AI tutors, AI content generators – AI is ubiquitous, and differentiation is increasingly critical. The GSV 150 is an impressive group of edtech companies that are leveraging AI and driving positive outcomes for learners and society."

Interested parties can view the full 2024 GSV 150 list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150. The full list of Power Of Women Award honorees can be seen at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/honorees.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading provider of modern family and community engagement solutions for K-12 schools. Millions of educators and 17 million families in all 50 states rely on the unified platform that includes mass notifications, classroom communications, school websites, and other communication-based services – all expertly designed to better connect schools with families to improve student outcomes and school success.

About GSV Ventures

GSV Ventures, a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector, manages and invests from GSV Ventures Fund III. GSV has invested $600M+ in innovators across "Pre-K to Gray" learning, including Class Technologies, ClassDojo, Coursera, Coursehero, Degreed, Guild, Lead School, PhysicsWallah, Photomath, and Valenture Institute.

About ASU+GSV

Through a deep partnership between Arizona State University (ASU) and Global Silicon Valley (GSV), ASU+GSV Summit has become the world's most important and impactful annual gathering of 7,000+ "Pre-K to Gray" education leaders. Today, the ASU+GSV platform also includes the inaugural ASU+GSV AIR Show exploring the AI Revolution in EDU.

Media Contact

