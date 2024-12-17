ParentSquare Named to the 2025 GSV 150: The Top Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning & Skills

"Being recognized as one of the world's most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce upskilling highlights our commitment to innovating school-home communication," says ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid. Post this

"Being recognized as one of the world's most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce upskilling highlights our commitment to innovating school-home communication," says ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid. "This year, we introduced AI-powered tools like an alt text generator to support our users' ADA/OCR compliance efforts and Post Rewrite to make it faster and easier to create clear, concise, and translatable posts. Educators have so many responsibilities, and our goal is to make their jobs easier while upholding the highest standards of privacy and security."

"The rapid rise of generative AI is fueling knowledge and creating opportunities we had not imagined before," says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "Multi-modality is making education more engaging, AI tools are driving personalization and productivity, and learning is happening at the speed of light. Effectively everyone across the 2025 GSV 150 has generative AI deeply embedded in their offering."

Of the 2025 GSV 150, 58% are based in the US; 4% are based in Canada; 11% are India-based; 15% are Europe-based; and, notably, after two years' absence, Chinese EdTech companies are back on the list. A meaningful shift towards profitability is evident throughout, with the estimated EBITDA score of the 2025 cohort up 21% versus last year.

See the complete list at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-150.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading provider of digital family and community engagement solutions for K-12 institutions, serving over 20 million students across all 50 states. Districts rely on ParentSquare's unified platform for mass notifications, classroom communications, school websites, translation in 190+ languages, and other everyday parent interactions. Seamless integrations with existing school information systems (SIS) easily connects schools with families to advance communication equity and impact student success. Founded in 2011, ParentSquare has experienced over 500% growth in the last three years. Explore how they are shaping the future of school-to-home communications at parentsquare.com.

About GSV

Founded in 2011, GSV is a global platform that drives education and workforce skills innovation. Our mission is that ALL people have equal access to the future, and we believe that scaled innovations in "PreK to Gray" learning and skills are crucial to achieving this goal. The GSV platform includes the ASU+GSV Summit, hosted annually in San Diego with 7,000+ attendees; the India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit, now entering its third year; and The AI Show @ ASU+GSV, an immersive exploration of the AI Revolution in education, which welcomed 10,000+ attendees this year. GSV Ventures, GSV's investment arm founded in 2015, is a multi-stage venture fund investing in the most transformational companies across the global "PreK to Gray" landscape.

