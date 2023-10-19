ParentSquare's New Best Practice Guide Explains How to Measure and Improve Family Engagement

"We've created this new guide to help district leaders understand the difference between communicating with families and truly engaging them," ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid said. Post this

The 15-page guide shares six ways in which family engagement factors into student success. It also explains how readers can track and measure their current engagement efforts. Readers learn about the four elements that influence effective measurement and receive suggestions on ways to boost their engagement efforts via that specific element. In its final sections, the best practice guide briefly recaps key takeaways and gives tips for enhancing the results of the actionable ideas it has offered.

In addition to the ideas and insights it shares, "From Theory to Practice" includes informative resources such as a link to a working paper from the University of Washington's Equitable Parent-School Collaboration Research Project. School leaders will also be able to access ParentSquare's 2023 annual benchmark survey, "What's Working for School Communication and Engagement."

"We've created this new guide to help district leaders understand the difference between communicating with families and truly engaging them," ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid said. "We also share how ParentSquare supports school-family communication with precise insights and a comprehensive suite of tools. Research and statistics consistently emphasize the crucial role of family engagement in enhancing student outcomes, and understanding why and how this works empowers us all to improve those outcomes."

The free guide can be downloaded here: https://www.parentsquare.com/engage/measure-and-enhance-your-family-engagement-for-student-success/

About ParentSquare™

ParentSquare is the leading provider of modern family and community engagement solutions for K12 schools. Millions of educators and families in 49 states rely on the multipurpose unified platform that includes mass notifications, classroom communications, school websites, and other communication-based services, all supported by visual dashboards. ParentSquare's technology platform features comprehensive integrations with school administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for equitable communication. Founded in 2011, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at https://www.parentsquare.com.

Media Contact

Charlotte Andrist, Nickel Communications, 7703105244, [email protected], https://www.nickelcommpr.com

SOURCE ParentSquare