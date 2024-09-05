Pario Ventures Continues Strategic Support as Thakaa Med Secures Seed Round, Eyes Expansion to UK and USA in 2025

Pario Ventures is proud to announce its ongoing strategic support for Thakaa Med, following the company's successful seed funding round led by Falak Angels. This significant milestone will enable Thakaa Med, a leading innovator in the MedTech space, to advance its mission of improving healthcare delivery with cutting-edge solutions.

London, UK – September 2024 – Pario Ventures is proud to announce its ongoing strategic support for Thakaa Med, following the company's successful seed funding round led by Falak Angels. This significant milestone will enable Thakaa Med, a leading innovator in the MedTech space, to advance its mission of improving healthcare delivery with cutting-edge solutions.

The seed round, which underscores the strong market potential of Thakaa Med's technology, marks an important step towards scaling its operations and expanding its market presence. Pario Ventures, a key supporter of Thakaa Med, will continue to provide strategic guidance as the company sets its sights on international growth, with planned entries into the UK and USA markets by 2025.

Focused on Global Growth

The successful closure of this seed round paves the way for Thakaa Med to accelerate its expansion efforts. With Pario Ventures' support, the company is preparing to introduce its innovative healthcare solutions to the UK and USA, two markets known for their advanced healthcare systems and demand for high-quality medical technologies.

"Thakaa Med has demonstrated remarkable potential, and we are committed to supporting their journey as they expand into new markets," said Kevin Doyle, Co Founder of Pario Ventures. "The UK and USA offer promising opportunities, and we are excited to see Thakaa Med take this next step."

Next Steps

In the coming months, Pario Ventures will work closely with Thakaa Med to ensure a smooth market entry, focusing on regulatory preparation and establishing key partnerships that will facilitate a successful launch in these regions.

Thakaa Med, commented, "We are thrilled to have the continued support of Pario Ventures as we move forward with our plans for international expansion. This funding round is a significant milestone, and we look forward to bringing our solutions to the UK and USA."

About Pario Ventures

Pario Ventures is an investment and advisory firm specializing in helping startups scale and expand globally. Co Founded by Kevin Patrick Doyle and David Murray-Hundley . With a focus on sectors like healthcare and technology, Pario Ventures partners with innovative companies to unlock new opportunities and drive growth.

About Thakaa Med

Thakaa Med is a MedTech company focused on developing innovative technologies to improve healthcare outcomes. With a strong commitment to excellence, Thakaa Med is dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery worldwide.

Media Contact

Trina Murray-Hundley, Pario Ventures, 44 07706103062, [email protected], www.ParioVentures.com

SOURCE Pario Ventures