Paris Baguette Café set to Open in Brambleton on April 24th as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Franchise Space

Husband and Wife Franchisees and Local Residents Joe and Yulia Kook are set to their first Paris Baguette café at 23710 Schooler Plaza, Ashburn VA 20148

ASHBURN, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in America. With over 160 bakery cafés in the U.S., another 25 awarded, 70 leases signed and another 82 looking for real estate, they have built a strong presence nationwide. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with its most recent bakery café opening at 23710 Schooler Plaza, Ashburn VA 20148 on April 24th.

Joe and Yulia Kook have varied backgrounds and experiences with Paris Baguette, the 4,000-plus-unit global bakery café franchise. However, when the two found themselves thinking of career shifts at the same time, franchising with the brand quickly rose to the top of the list of possibilities.

"We're really excited for the local [Brambleton] community to get to experience Paris Baguette. We really want to cater to them. Our primary goal is to really reach out to the local people. From there, we look forward to opening a second bakery café in Gainesville," said Joe.

The Brambleton café opening is a milestone for the brand, as it will be the sixth café to open in Virginia. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over delicious baked goods and fresh coffee drinks.

"There are people stopping by the location daily asking when we're opening," said Yulia. "We are the first retail concept in the plaza and the first bakery café of our kind in the county, so we're very excited."

"We're on a mission to revive the concept of the neighborhood bakery café across the U.S., and we're excited to see Joe and Yulia take this on in their own community," said Eric Lavinder, Chief Development Officer. "One of the sayings our teams throughout the system embody is, 'Happy to see you. Even happier to serve you.' And we know Joe and Yulia will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

In the $17 billion bakery segment, it is Paris Baguette's person-first approach that allows them to differentiate themselves, offering an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to build something both lucrative and meaningful. The brand's consistently climbing average unit volumes speak to the strength of the model, but Paris Baguette has never lost sight of their mission to revive the neighborhood bakery café.

As the team works toward opening 100 bakery cafés and awarding another 150 this year, they are focused on bringing the Paris Baguette experience to neighborhoods in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE:

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established over 160 locations in markets across the country, making them one of the premier franchise opportunities in their category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by their expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to provide guests with a warm, welcoming bakery café experience that creates joy for all. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Paris Baguette