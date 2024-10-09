Paris Baguette Climbs to No. 39 on Franchise Times Top 400 List for 2024

The global bakery-café franchise continues its upward trajectory, advancing up the list as it works toward its goal of opening 1,000 franchises in the U.S. by 2030.

MOONACHIE, N.J., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the global bakery franchise with over 4,000 locations worldwide, has been ranked No. 39 in the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list. This prestigious ranking, which highlights the largest franchise systems in the U.S., is based on Paris Baguette's global system sales. The bakery-café franchise continues to be listed alongside some of the most recognized brands in the world, including McDonald's and Chick-fil-A.

The brand's steady rise on the Franchise Times Top 400 list reflects its sustained growth and success. Since 2020, Paris Baguette has climbed an impressive 16 spots, underlining its commitment to expansion and innovation in the bakery-café space.

"We're incredibly proud to have moved up to No. 39 on this year's list," said CEO Darren Tipton. "This achievement is a direct result of our unwavering focus on delivering fresh, high-quality products and an exceptional guest experience. It's also a testament to the passion and dedication of our franchisees who bring our vision to life in their communities."

The Franchise Times Top 400 ranking is derived from a combination of companies' voluntary reports and their most recent Franchise Disclosure Documents. To qualify, companies must be legally recognized as U.S.-based franchises or have at least 10% of their total units located in the United States, with a minimum of 15% of the company's total units franchised.

Since entering the North American market in 2005, Paris Baguette has rapidly expanded, with over 180 units now operating across North America. The brand remains on track to reach its goal of 1,000 U.S. locations by 2030.

"Our ranking showcases the incredible progress we've made over the last few years, and we're not slowing down," said Tipton. "With the ongoing support of our franchise development team and our franchisees, we're continuing to accelerate our growth and reach new markets across North America."

As a brand with over 15 years of experience in the U.S., Paris Baguette offers franchisees a strong reputation, extensive operational support and a well-established infrastructure. This consistent support ensures that franchisees are well-equipped to succeed in both new and existing locations.

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established over 180 locations in markets across the country, making them one of the premier franchise opportunities in their category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by their expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to provide guests with a warm, welcoming bakery café experience that creates joy for all. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

