Paris Baguette Closes A Strong Q1 With 76 New Signings, Preparing for 100+ Café Openings in 2025

Paris Baguette's Q1 surge sets the stage for another record-breaking year, fueled by strong sales, rapid expansion and continued strategic investments.

MOONACHIE, N.J., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- French-inspired bakery café franchise Paris Baguette has closed yet another powerful quarter, demonstrating significant momentum across key areas of the business in the first quarter. The brand is experiencing rapid growth, with 76 new signings — an increase of more than 200% over Q1 of 2024 — along with 20 leases signed, up 33% from last year, and 15 new cafés opened, marking a 150% year-over-year increase.

"In addition to new development, our existing system saw strong performance in the first quarter," said CEO Darren Tipton. "We officially closed our 17th consecutive quarter of positive comp sales and 16th consecutive quarter of positive comp traffic, both of which serve as a testament to the loyalty of our guests and continued growth of our brand."

The sustained success is driven by Paris Baguette's commitment to quality products and their welcoming in-café atmosphere, two key contributors as the brand continues working to revive the neighborhood bakery café in communities nationwide.

In Q1, Paris Baguette also made a significant investment in their North American infrastructure, breaking ground on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Burleson, Texas. The 260,000-square-foot facility represents a $165 million investment that will enable Paris Baguette to streamline their supply chain. Having a new, stateside facility will support the brand's long-term vision to reach 1,000 U.S. cafés and 100 Canadian cafés by 2030 while maintaining the highest standards for quality and freshness.

"Operationally, Q1 has been incredibly successful for Paris Baguette," said Nick Scaccio, Chief Development Officer. "The significant increase in new café openings reflects our team's ability to execute our expansion plans efficiently. From system expansion and facility investments to ongoing innovations that benefit the guests more directly, we're seeing wide-reaching benefits from all strategic initiatives."

Paris Baguette also continued to invest in enhancing the guest experience with innovative product limited time offerings and strategic partnerships. The highly anticipated return of handcrafted Nutella® treats, including Nutella® croissants, cakes, lattes and more, represented the return of a guest favorite. The strong response demonstrated the experience Paris Baguette creates through their ongoing innovation. In a new development, the brand also teamed up with JonasCon, a fan event celebrating the Jonas Brothers' 20th anniversary, offering PB Rewards members exclusive access to the band's tour opener and a sweepstakes for event tickets and a VIP experience.

"The unprecedented growth and steady innovation we've seen across the system is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and franchisees," Tipton said. "As we continue building on this momentum, we're focused on elevating every aspect of the brand experience — from product quality and guest engagement to franchisee support and operational excellence — to ensure Paris Baguette remains the premier neighborhood bakery café across North America."

Looking ahead, Paris Baguette is poised for continued expansion and innovation, driven by their strong Q1 performance and strategic investments. Ranked No. 1 in the Bakery Cafe category by Entrepreneur and No. 42 on the Franchise 500, the brand's place in the industry is solidified even further, offering an unmatched investment opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to bring the nation's premier neighborhood bakery café to their own communities.

ABOUT PARIS BAGUETTE:

Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The global brand first franchised in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established over 225 locations in markets across North America, making them one of the premier franchise opportunities in their category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by their expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to provide guests with a warm, welcoming bakery café experience that creates joy for all. To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://ownaparisbaguette.com/.

