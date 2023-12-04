Paris Baguette Continues To Dominate the Bakery Franchise Industry, Signs Agreement in Roseville, MN for One Location

With 109 freshly signed deals and over 40% year-over-year growth, Entrepreneur Magazine's No. 1 bakery/cafe brand is poised to meet, if not exceed, its goal of 64 units opened in 2023, expanding to Florida, Hawaii, Maryland and more.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with 4,000 units worldwide including nearly 150 in the United States, has seen significant growth in the past year. After a remarkable 2022 and strong end of 2023, the franchisor is continuing along an impressive growth trajectory with its most recent signing in Roseville, MN.

"We are thrilled to announce additional expansion within Minnesota. There's a tremendous amount of opportunity in the bakery café space," explained Eric Lavinder, Chief Development Officer. "No other bakery café franchisors are doing what Paris Baguette is on the same scale. Our ability to stay true to our bakery café roots while embracing aggressive expansion has garnered attention, and that only serves to drive us forward."

The Roseville deal will bring the total number of locations within Minnesota to one. The agreement was signed by Wendy Yang & Hongkong Vang who are pioneering the additional growth.

"When looking for the right franchise opportunity, Paris Baguette was the ideal fit because of its amazing product line, store design and proven response from communities throughout the United States," said Yang.

Moving forward, the brand continues to eye the 1,000 unit mark within the U.S. by 2030, and as it continues to grow, Lavinder explained that Paris Baguette seeks passionate franchisees interested in serving people in a welcoming neighborhood establishment.

"We want someone who is going to take the time to put the right staff members in place in their store and ensure everyone understands the most important person is the guest," he added.

Within the $17 billion bakery segment, Paris Baguette continues to differentiate itself by offering breads, cakes and pastries made fresh daily, unlike many other concepts that primarily offer soups, salads and other pre-made goods.

For franchisees looking to break into the industry, Paris Baguette provides remarkable brand recognition, unique guest offerings and strong franchisee support while maintaining its commitment to following a true bakery café model.

In 2023, Paris Baguette aims to sign 160 franchise agreements and open 64 new cafés. Lavinder said target markets for the coming year include Washington, California, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Maryland. He added that the brand will continue its development in New Jersey and New York and expand in some additional states in New England, including Connecticut and Massachusetts.

"We are on track to enter 45 new markets and open a total of 64 units by the end of 2023," said TJ Rogers, franchise sales manager. "Even throughout the pandemic and its aftershocks, we did not shy away from opening additional units and exploring new markets. With great year-over-year revenue increases and a persistent interest in the brand from franchisees and consumers alike, we expect nothing but a strong continued growth trajectory for the brand."

The total investment to franchise with Paris Baguette ranges from $652,565 and $1,750,900 including a $50,000 franchise fee. For more information, please visit https://parisbaguette.com/franchising/.

